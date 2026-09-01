IMD Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Extremely Heavy Showers Likely Across Several States

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IMD predicts widespread heavy rainfall across India for seven days.

Low-pressure system brings extreme rainfall to eastern regions.

Other states anticipate varying rains, storms through September 7.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an all-India weather warning for the next seven days, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across several states under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas of north coastal Odisha, Jharkhand and the northwest Bay of Bengal.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal on September 1. Similar conditions are likely over Chhattisgarh on September 1 and 2, East Madhya Pradesh from September 1 to 4 and West Madhya Pradesh from September 3 to 5.

All India weather warning during next 7 days

Subject: (i) Under the influence of Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining areas of north coastal Odisha, Jharkhand & northwest Bay of Bengal, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over… pic.twitter.com/JTFTwqG3aX — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) September 1, 2026

The IMD has also forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Jharkhand on September 1. Subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over Peninsular India during the next one week.

Northwest India

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during September 1-2, Himachal Pradesh during September 1-5 and Uttarakhand during September 1-7.

Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during September 3-4, while West Uttar Pradesh is likely to see similar rainfall activity during September 3-5. East Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during September 1-2 and September 6-7.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during September 3-7 and Himachal Pradesh during September 6-7.

East Rajasthan and Punjab are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall during September 1-7. Similar rainfall is expected over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during September 1-2 and September 5-7, West Uttar Pradesh during September 1-2 and September 6-7, East Uttar Pradesh during September 3-5 and West Rajasthan during September 3-7.

The IMD has forecast isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Uttarakhand during September 1-7, Punjab during September 2-3, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during September 2-4, and East and West Uttar Pradesh during September 1-2.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on September 1, Himachal Pradesh during September 1-3, Uttarakhand during September 2-7, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab during September 2-5, West Uttar Pradesh during September 1-5, East Uttar Pradesh on September 2 and East Rajasthan during September 4-5.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on September 1.

Central India

Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh on September 1, East Madhya Pradesh during September 6-7, Vidarbha on September 1 and during September 6-7, and Chhattisgarh during September 5-7.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh during September 2-7, East Madhya Pradesh during September 1-5, Vidarbha during September 2-5 and Chhattisgarh during September 1-4.

Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh during September 1-5, and over Vidarbha during September 2-4.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over West Madhya Pradesh on September 2 and 6, East Madhya Pradesh during September 5-7, Vidarbha on September 2 and 4, and Chhattisgarh on September 3.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over West Madhya Pradesh during September 3-5, East Madhya Pradesh during September 1-4, Vidarbha on September 3 and Chhattisgarh during September 1-2.

East India

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during September 1-7, Gangetic West Bengal during September 1-3, and Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha during September 1-2.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal during September 4-7 and Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha during September 3-7.

Isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph, are likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Odisha during September 1-2. Gangetic West Bengal is likely to experience similar conditions on September 1.

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Gusty winds, with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph and gusting to 50 kmph, are likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands during September 3-7. Such conditions are also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during September 1-2, Gangetic West Bengal on September 2, Jharkhand during September 1-5, Bihar during September 1-6 and Odisha during September 3-5.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during September 1-2 and September 4-5, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on September 2, Jharkhand during September 1-2, and Bihar during September 2-4.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on September 3, and Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on September 1.

The IMD has forecast isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Jharkhand on September 1.

Northeast India

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during September 1-7, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during September 1-6.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on September 7.

Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya during September 1-5, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during September 1-2.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh during September 1-4 and September 6-7, Assam & Meghalaya during September 2-7, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during September 2-5.

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Arunachal Pradesh on September 5, and Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on September 1.

West India

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Konkan & Goa during September 1-7.

Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Saurashtra & Kutch during September 1-7.

Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Madhya Maharashtra during September 3-4 and Marathawada during September 2-3.

South Peninsular India

Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Telangana during September 1-7.

Kerala & Mahe are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall on September 1 and during September 5-7, while similar conditions are likely over Lakshadweep on September 1 and during September 4-7.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Kerala & Mahe during September 2-4, Lakshadweep during September 2-3 and Coastal Karnataka during September 1-7.

Isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph, are likely over Rayalaseema during September 1-5.

Gusty winds, with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph and gusting to 50 kmph, are likely over North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka and Telangana during September 1-2, and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during September 1-3.

Strong surface winds are likely over Coastal Karnataka on August 31, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, North Interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema during August 31-September 2, and Telangana during August 31-September 1.

Strong surface winds are also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during September 1-3, Interior Karnataka and Telangana on September 1-2, and Rayalaseema during September 1-5.

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