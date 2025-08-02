IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain For Chennai, Parts Of Tamil Nadu From August 3-5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a series of weather alerts for Tamil Nadu, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next three days as the southwest monsoon remains vigorous over North Coastal Tamil Nadu. According to IMD, interior parts of the state experienced moderate showers, while isolated rainfall was noted in the southern coastal regions and Puducherry. In the coming week, IMD predicted rainfall and issued orange and yellow alerts for places including Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tenkasi and Tiruvannamalai districts.

Chennai Weather Update

For Sunday, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Chennai. Temperatures in the capital are expected to range between 35–36°C (maximum) and 26–27°C (minimum).

Elsewhere in the state on Friday, Madurai (Airport) recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40.5°C, while Karur Paramathi registered the lowest minimum at 21.5°C.

Orange, Yellow Alerts For August 3-5

On August 3 (Sunday), an orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Mayiladuthurai districts. A yellow alert has also been sounded for heavy rainfall at isolated places in Theni, Tenkasi, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

On August 4 (Monday), the orange alert continues for the same five districts mentioned above. Meanwhile, yellow alerts for heavy rainfall have been issued for Ariyalur, Perambalur, Villupuram, Theni, Tenkasi, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruchirappalli, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, and Puducherry.

For August 5 (Tuesday), the IMD has upgraded its alert in Nilgiris and the Ghat areas of Coimbatore, where extremely heavy rain is likely to occur, along with heavy to very heavy rainfall. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rain is also expected at isolated places in Theni, Tenkasi, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Salem districts. A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in the Ghat areas of Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Erode, Dindigul, Tirupattur, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, and Tiruvarur districts.