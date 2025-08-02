Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaIMD Forecasts Heavy Rain For Chennai, Parts Of Tamil Nadu From August 3-5

IMD Forecasts Heavy Rain For Chennai, Parts Of Tamil Nadu From August 3-5

The IMD forecasts heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the next three days due to a vigorous southwest monsoon and issued orange and yellow alerts for various districts from August 3-5.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 04:19 PM (IST)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a series of weather alerts for Tamil Nadu, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next three days as the southwest monsoon remains vigorous over North Coastal Tamil Nadu. According to IMD, interior parts of the state experienced moderate showers, while isolated rainfall was noted in the southern coastal regions and Puducherry. In the coming week, IMD predicted rainfall and issued orange and yellow alerts for places including Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tenkasi and Tiruvannamalai districts.

Chennai Weather Update

For Sunday, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Chennai. Temperatures in the capital are expected to range between 35–36°C (maximum) and 26–27°C (minimum).

Elsewhere in the state on Friday, Madurai (Airport) recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40.5°C, while Karur Paramathi registered the lowest minimum at 21.5°C.

Orange, Yellow Alerts For August 3-5

On August 3 (Sunday), an orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi and Mayiladuthurai districts. A yellow alert has also been sounded for heavy rainfall at isolated places in Theni, Tenkasi, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

On August 4 (Monday), the orange alert continues for the same five districts mentioned above. Meanwhile, yellow alerts for heavy rainfall have been issued for Ariyalur, Perambalur, Villupuram, Theni, Tenkasi, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruchirappalli, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, and Puducherry.

For August 5 (Tuesday), the IMD has upgraded its alert in Nilgiris and the Ghat areas of Coimbatore, where extremely heavy rain is likely to occur, along with heavy to very heavy rainfall. Additionally, heavy to very heavy rain is also expected at isolated places in Theni, Tenkasi, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Salem districts. A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in the Ghat areas of Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Erode, Dindigul, Tirupattur, Tiruchirappalli, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, and Tiruvarur districts.

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 04:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Coimbatore Chennai Tamil NAdu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
World
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
Auto
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
Entertainment
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget