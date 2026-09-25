IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode Told Friend He 'Made A Mistake' Hours Before Death

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Family alleges caste-based harassment, demands professor's arrest.

Hours before IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode was found dead in his hostel room, the 22-year-old reportedly told a close female friend that he had made a mistake and that his Thermodynamics paper had not gone well. Wakode, a second-year student in IIT Bombay's Department of Energy Science and Engineering, was found dead in his hostel room on the Powai campus last Friday, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

Last Call At 2:30 PM

The student spoke to his friend at around 2:30 pm on the day of his death. It was reportedly the last conversation he had with her. She later tried calling him several times, but he did not answer. "I made a mistake. My Thermodynamics paper also did not go well, and now this has happened," the sources to NDTV said, quoting what the friend later told investigators.

A crime branch officer said investigators have so far recorded statements from more than 25 people, including students and hostel staff, as they reconstruct the hours between the examination incident and Wakode's death.

The officer said that he had been caught copying around 12.40 pm on September 18 and had been found dead in his hostel room later that evening. He added that the student had spent the intervening period in the hostel and had spoken to some of his friends, and that they had spoken to those people.

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Phone Sent Forensic Lab

Investigators have sent Wakode's iPhone to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory as they try to access information stored on the device. Police may approach Apple if the forensic team is unable to unlock it.

The digital evidence is expected to help investigators examine the circumstances surrounding the examination incident as well as the family's allegations of caste-based harassment.

CCTV footage from IIT Bombay has also been sent to the forensic laboratory for analysis. Police are also seeking the necessary certification under the Information Technology Act for the footage to be used as evidence in court.

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Doolla Yet To Be Questioned

The crime branch has not yet recorded the statement of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, whom Wakode's family has accused of caste-based harassment. Doolla has been named as an accused in the FIR registered by Powai police on the complaint of Wakode's father.

Wakode had earlier reportedly told his parents that he faced caste-based slurs and discrimination. His father had advised him to remain patient and endure the situation, keeping his future in mind.

The investigation is now looking at both the events surrounding the examination and the family's allegations.

Meanwhile, Wakode's parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, have been demanding the immediate arrest of IIT Bombay Director Shirish Kedare and Professor Doolla. Doolla was removed as Dean of Administrative Affairs following protests by students and political activists.