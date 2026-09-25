Sahil Wakode's Locked iPhone Becomes Key Hurdle In IIT Bombay Death Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Locked iPhone obstructs investigation into IIT student's death.

Police reconstruct 47-minute gap after student left exam.

Family alleges caste discrimination; parents began hunger strike.

IIT Bombay Suicide Investigation: A locked iPhone has emerged as a key hurdle for the Mumbai Crime Branch investigating the death of IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode, with investigators unable to access the device's data nearly a week after the incident. Police believe information stored on the phone could help establish what Wakode searched for during his examination and what happened in the hours before his death. Investigators are also examining a crucial 47-minute window between the time he left the examination hall and when he reached his hostel room.

Wakode, a second-year student at IIT Bombay, died on September 18 after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination.

Phone Poses Challenge

The phone is protected by a pattern lock, and investigators do not have the passcode. A police source told The Indian Express that the forensic extraction tools currently available to investigators do not support the newer iPhone model used by Wakode. Police are now exploring whether specialised agencies can help retrieve data from the device.

The phone could potentially provide investigators with call records, messages, search activity and other digital information relevant to the probe. Police have also seized Wakode's laptop and sent it for forensic examination.

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47-Minute Window

Investigators are separately reconstructing Wakode's movements after he was asked to leave the examination hall.

According to police, he left the hall at around 12:38 pm and was seen entering his hostel at around 1:25 pm, leaving a gap of roughly 47 minutes that investigators are trying to account for. CCTV footage from the examination area, campus and hostel is being examined as part of the reconstruction.

Police are cross-checking the footage with statements from students and staff and other available evidence to establish what happened during that period.

The Crime Branch has recorded statements from students, teachers and hostel staff. Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was involved in the examination-related incident, has not yet had his statement recorded, according to reports.

CCTV Under Scanner

CCTV footage from the examination hall has also become part of the investigation. Police are examining footage from the area outside the examination hall to establish the sequence of events after Wakode was asked to leave.

The probe comes amid competing accounts about the circumstances preceding Wakode's death. His family has alleged that he faced caste-based discrimination at IIT Bombay, while the institute has withdrawn earlier statements that appeared to link his death directly to the examination incident and said the circumstances remain under investigation.

Students have also demanded an independent investigation and institutional reforms, including changes to student welfare and grievance mechanisms.

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Parents Begin Protest

Wakode's parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, began a hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Thursday, demanding action against officials named in the FIR related to their son's death.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes also visited IIT Bombay on Thursday as part of an inquiry following the family's allegations of caste discrimination. The commission sought information from the institute on the action taken in the matter.

The investigation is continuing, with the locked phone, CCTV footage and the unexplained 47-minute period among the key pieces of evidence being examined by the Crime Branch.