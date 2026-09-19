Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IIT Bombay student died after using phone during an exam.

Mother alleges institute harassment, demanding justice for her son.

Institute denies disciplinary action; students question its handling.

Police investigate death amid conflicting accounts; no suicide note.

The death of 19-year-old IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode has taken a fresh turn after his mother accused the institute of harassing her son and demanded justice, even as the administration maintained that no disciplinary action had been initiated against him. Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering, died by suicide on Friday evening, hours after he was found using a mobile phone during an examination. According to IIT Bombay, he had uploaded the examination question paper on ChatGPT to seek answers.

His mother's allegations have intensified scrutiny of the circumstances leading up to his death, with students also protesting on campus and questioning the institute's handling of the incident. The allegations made by the family have not been independently established, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

Mother Seeks Justice

Wakode's mother has alleged that her son was subjected to harassment before his death and called for accountability over what happened at the institute.

"My son has been tortured. I will file a complaint. I need justice for my child," she said, speaking to the media.

The family has demanded an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wakode's death. His parents reached the IIT Bombay campus after learning about the incident, while students gathered in support of the demand for answers. Reports said Wakode's mother also joined the students protesting outside the campus.

The mother's allegations come against the backdrop of conflicting accounts over what happened after Wakode was found using a phone during his examination.

What Happened In Exam

According to IIT Bombay's official account, Wakode was found using a mobile phone in the examination hall earlier on Friday. The institute said he had uploaded the question paper to ChatGPT in an attempt to obtain answers.

The institute has specifically denied that formal disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him. IIT Bombay said the instructor and the Head of Department spoke to Wakode after the incident, counselled him and assured him that the episode would not adversely affect his academic career. He then returned to his hostel room.

Police said Wakode was later found dead in his hostel room. His body was sent for post-mortem examination, and the Powai police are investigating the circumstances of the death. No suicide note was recovered, according to reports.

Students Raise Questions

The death triggered protests by hundreds of students at the Powai campus. Students questioned the institute's handling of the episode and demanded accountability and greater transparency.

Some students alleged that Wakode had been threatened with a possible one-year suspension following the examination incident. They said such action could have forced him to leave the hostel and potentially delayed his academic programme.

However, these allegations have not been independently verified, while IIT Bombay has maintained that no disciplinary action had been initiated against Wakode.

More than 400 students reportedly gathered on campus following his death. The protest continued as students sought answers from the administration. The Director of IIT Bombay, Prof Shireesh Kedare, met protesting students and said the institute would examine the circumstances surrounding the death as well as broader concerns raised by the student community.

Institute Denies Action

IIT Bombay has expressed grief over Wakode's death and said it was extending support to his friends, classmates, faculty members and others affected by the incident.

The institute's account directly contradicts the suggestion that Wakode had already faced formal disciplinary action. It said he was counselled by the concerned instructor and department head and was assured that the examination incident would not affect his academic career.

Students, meanwhile, have raised broader questions about academic pressure, mental health support and the way disciplinary matters are handled on campus. During discussions with the administration, students also raised concerns about representation in policymaking bodies and access to mental health support.

Probe Into Death

The Powai police have registered an accidental death report and are examining the circumstances surrounding Wakode's death. His death occurred after the examination incident on the same day, but the precise circumstances and factors leading to it remain under investigation.