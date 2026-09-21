IIT Bombay Student Suicide: Director Signs 18-Point Charter After 3-Day Protest

The standoff at IIT Bombay took a new turn late Sunday after the institute administration agreed to take forward an 18-point charter submitted by protesting students. IIT Bombay Director Professor Shireesh Kedare signed the document after holding a prolonged meeting with students who had been staging a sit-in near the campus’ main gate for three days.

The agreement came amid mounting demands for accountability following the death by suicide of 20-year-old student Sahil Wakode on September 18.

One of the key demands raised by the protesters is action against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was invigilating the examination attended by Wakode shortly before his death.

When the issue was raised during the meeting, Kedare was heard saying that the institute would “follow the process”.

IIT Bombay Students Seek Independent Probe

An institute official later indicated that the matter would be handled through due procedure, suggesting that signing the charter did not amount to an immediate decision on each of the individual demands.

The agreement followed nearly three hours of discussions between the protesting students and senior IIT Bombay officials.

The 18-point charter includes demands related to the investigation into Wakode’s death, along with proposed changes to the institute’s academic, disciplinary and student-welfare systems.

Meanwhile, videos claiming to show the resignation of the IIT Bombay director have surfaced on social media. However, there has been no official confirmation of his resignation.

The authenticity of the videos has not been independently verified.

Sources had on Sunday evening indicated that the IIT Bombay administration was considering several steps, including the possibility of the director’s resignation.

What Does The 18-Point Charter Seek?

The students’ 18-point charter goes beyond their demand for action against Professor Doolla.

They have sought an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death, with an interim report by September 30 and a final report by October 15.

The protesters have also demanded an open house involving the director, Dean of Student Affairs and other senior officials. They have sought an apology over what they described as the public “defamation” of Wakode.

Several demands focus on broader institutional reforms. These include introducing a code of conduct for professors, sensitising faculty and staff about mental health, improving in-person counselling services, changing the Disciplinary Action Committee process and increasing student representation in institutional decision-making.

The students have also proposed a task force comprising students, faculty members, mental-health professionals and external experts to examine student distress and suggest preventive measures.

The charter calls for better mental-health and medical facilities, including a 24-hour psychiatrist-on-call service at the institute hospital. Students have also sought a written implementation plan by September 26 and an assurance that those participating peacefully in the protest will not face disciplinary action.

They have further demanded the director’s resignation if the proposed reforms are not implemented within a month.

Cheating Allegation, Suicide Case And Professor Doolla

Professor Doolla has been named in the FIR registered by Mumbai Police following a complaint filed by Wakode’s parents.

Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after the family alleged caste-based harassment. The investigation has subsequently been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The students’ demand for action against Doolla comes in the wake of the examination incident involving Wakode. The second-year Energy Science and Engineering student was allegedly found using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination on September 18.

According to IIT Bombay, Wakode had uploaded the examination question paper to an AI platform to seek answers. The institute said no disciplinary action had been initiated against him.

IIT Bombay said Wakode was counselled and assured that the incident would not affect his academic career. He was later found dead in his hostel room.

The institute has denied allegations of caste discrimination and said Wakode had not submitted any complaint to its SC/ST cell or administration.

Meanwhile, the IIT Bombay Faculty Forum has publicly supported Doolla, saying he was carrying out his invigilation duties according to the institute’s approved academic procedures.

The forum expressed concern over what it called the “tarnishing” of Doolla’s reputation and said he had reported the alleged examination malpractice through the prescribed procedure.

The IIT Bombay administration is expected to present details of Sunday night’s agreement before students at an open house on Monday. The protesting students will then decide whether to continue their agitation.

The institute’s Board of Governors is also expected to meet as the police investigation into Wakode’s death continues.