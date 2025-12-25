IGIA Incident Under Lens: Police Examine CCTV Footage After Pilot-Passenger Clash

Five days after a passenger alleged he was assaulted by an Air India Express pilot at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the investigation has picked up pace. Delhi Police have now begun closely reviewing CCTV footage from the airport to reconstruct what happened during the confrontation.

According to officials, the video evidence appears to show the pilot striking the passenger and restraining him during the altercation. Adding weight to the complaint, a medical examination has reportedly confirmed that the passenger sustained injuries consistent with an assault. A formal First Information Report (FIR) in the case was registered on Monday.

What The CCTV Footage Reveals

Police sources say the surveillance footage captured at IGI Airport’s Terminal 1 is central to the probe. Investigators are analysing the visuals frame by frame to establish the sequence of events and determine accountability. Officers familiar with the footage claim it shows the accused pilot physically engaging with the complainant.

The incident itself dates back to December 19 and allegedly began near a staff security check area, where tensions escalated rapidly.

Passenger’s Account: ‘I’ve Filed My Complaint’

The complainant, Ankit Dewan, told The Indian Express that he had recently returned from a holiday in Jaipur and subsequently lodged a formal complaint with the police via email.

“I am aware of the developments in the matter in the past few days and have submitted an official complaint via email. I would not comment on the matter further till I get an update from the police,” Dewan said.

Dewan has alleged that the confrontation began after a verbal exchange with the accused, Virender Sejwal, who he claims was cutting a queue along with other airline staff members. According to Dewan, the argument soon turned physical, with Sejwal allegedly assaulting him.

At the time of the incident, Sejwal was reportedly not on duty. He was travelling as a passenger on an IndiGo flight to Bengaluru.

Pilot’s Version: Allegations Of Verbal Abuse

Sejwal, however, has strongly contested Dewan’s claims. He has alleged that Dewan verbally abused him without any provocation and continued using what he described as “abusive, degrading and threatening language” even after being asked to stop.

In a statement issued by his lawyer on Sunday, Sejwal said the incident had been “misrepresented” on social media and unfairly portrayed as a conflict between a pilot and a passenger. He emphasised that it was a “purely personal matter between two passengers” and had “no connection whatsoever” to his professional role or responsibilities as a pilot.

What Happens Next?

As police continue to analyse CCTV footage and statements from both sides, key questions remain unanswered. Was the confrontation a personal dispute that spiralled out of control, or does the footage corroborate claims of an unprovoked assault? With medical evidence and surveillance visuals now part of the case file, investigators are expected to piece together a clearer picture in the coming days.