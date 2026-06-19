Uddhav Thackeray offered to step down amid speculation of a party split and if party members lose trust in him. He stated he would be happy if someone from the party ranks succeeded him.
'If You Don't Trust Me, I'll Step Down': Uddhav To Party Workers Amid Shiv Sena Split Crisis
His remarks come amid reports that six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs could break away from the party and extend support to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which is part of the NDA.
- Uddhav Thackeray offered resignation amid Shiv Sena (UBT) split speculation.
- He accused BJP of attempting to finish his party's existence.
- Six MPs' absence fueled defection rumors; Uddhav apologized voters.
Amid speculation over a possible split in Shiv Sena (UBT), party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday offered to resign while addressing party workers and supporters in Mumbai on the occasion of Shiv Sena's 60th foundation day.
"I am not someone who will run away in the face of challenges, but if you don't have trust in me, I am willing to step down," Uddhav said.
He added, "I would be happy if someone from the party ranks becomes the next Shiv Sena president, but I will not let it pass on in the hands of thieves."
BJP Wants To Finish Shiv Sena, Claims Uddhav
Uddhav alleged that the BJP was attempting to weaken and eliminate his party, HT reported.
He also claimed that the country was moving towards a situation of "one party, no election".
His remarks come amid reports that six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs could break away from the party and extend support to Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which is part of the NDA.
Apology To Voters Over MPs' Alleged Defection
Referring to the ongoing rebellion speculation, Uddhav said Shiv Sainiks were not "disheartened" but "fired up".
He also apologised to voters over the alleged defection of party MPs.
"I apologise to electors who in 2024 voted for Lok Sabha MPs who have now defected," Uddhav said.
"These voters voted for us in response to my appeal, Balasaheb's name. We won these nine seats without using Modi's name," he added.
Six MPs Missing From Foundation Day Event
Six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, Sanjay Dina Patil, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Om Raje Nimbalkar, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Sanjay Deshmukh and Sanjay Jadhav, are speculated to be preparing to split from the party and back the rival Shiv Sena faction.
The MPs were absent from Friday's foundation day programme.
The three Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs who attended the event were Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was also present.
During the event, Uddhav Thackeray felicitated four Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs.
Congress Never Tried To Finish Shiv Sena, Says Uddhav
Speaking at the gathering, Uddhav drew a comparison between the Congress and the BJP.
"Half of our lives were spent in fighting the Congress but they never tried to finish-off Shiv Sena like the BJP is trying to do. That is the difference between the two parties," he said.
Rules Out Merger With Congress
Responding to speculation over a possible merger with the Congress, Uddhav rejected the idea.
"As long as merging is concerned, Shiv Sena is formed for Marathi manoos. There is no question of merging it with any party," he said.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Uddhav Thackeray offer to resign as Shiv Sena (UBT) chief?
What accusation did Uddhav Thackeray make against the BJP?
Uddhav Thackeray alleged that the BJP is trying to weaken and eliminate his Shiv Sena (UBT) party. He claimed the country is heading towards
Why did Uddhav Thackeray apologize to voters?
He apologized to electors who voted for Lok Sabha MPs who have now allegedly defected. Uddhav noted these voters responded to his appeal and Balasaheb's name, not Modi's.
Is Shiv Sena (UBT) considering a merger with the Congress party?
No, Uddhav Thackeray rejected any possibility of merging with Congress. He stated that Shiv Sena was formed for Marathi manoos and would not merge with any other party.