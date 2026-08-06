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English NewsNewsIndiaIf I am to fight Punjab assembly polls, it should be against Bhagwant Mann: Warring

If I am to fight Punjab assembly polls, it should be against Bhagwant Mann: Warring

Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI): Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said he was ready to fight against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the assembly elections due early next yea.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 12:18 AM (IST)

Chandigarh, Aug 5 (PTI): Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said he was ready to fight against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in the assembly elections due early next year.

Speaking at a Congress event in Faridkot, Warring dismissed a party leader's suggestion that he should contest against Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The Akali leader is already lying low, he said.

Warring, the Ludhiana MP, said the party high command decides who would contest and from where, but if it decides that he should contest, then it should be against Chief Minister Mann.

"I will fight (against Mann), and he will come to know," said Warring, who had earlier represented the Gidderbaha seat in Muktsar district.

Mann currently represents the Dhuri assembly segment in Sangrur district.

Warring's remarks come at a time when a section of party leaders, led by former chief minister and sitting Jalandhar MP Charanjit Singh Channi, has opposed the high command's decision to retain him as the Punjab Congress president and sought his removal.

Punjab Congress has been struggling with factionalism, despite repeated assertions by the party leadership that efforts are underway to strengthen organisational unity ahead of the 2027 Punjab elections.

The infighting came to the fore when the Congress leadership on July 1 announced its decision to retain Warring as the state unit chief and appoint Channi as the chairperson of its campaign committee.

In a separate event on Wednesday -- the 'Har Booth, Congress Mazboot' programme in Moga -- Warring called upon people to uproot the Mann government.

Mann has proved to be the worst-ever chief minister Punjab has ever had, he said.

Referring to the alleged "deteriorating law and order situation" in the state, Warring said that "gangster culture was at its extreme, lawlessness was at its extreme and drugs were at the extreme worst".

He also condemned the Mann government over alleged "misuse of police force to brutalise peaceful protesters such as teachers, MGNREGA workers, safai karamcharis, farmers and government employees". PTI SUN RUK RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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