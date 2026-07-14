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English NewsNewsIndiaIB officer murder case: Delhi court convicted Tahir Hussain, others after examining 91 witnesses

IB officer murder case: Delhi court convicted Tahir Hussain, others after examining 91 witnesses

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI): The conviction of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others in the 2020 murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma came after a Delhi court examined 91 of the 110 prosecution witnesses cited by the prosecution during the trial, a senior police officer said on Monday nigh.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 12:07 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI): The conviction of former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and four others in the 2020 murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma came after a Delhi court examined 91 of the 110 prosecution witnesses cited by the prosecution during the trial, a senior police officer said on Monday night.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh of Karkardooma Court pronounced the verdict earlier in the day. The charges in the case were framed on March 17, 2023.

The court convicted Hussain, Nazim, Kasim, Javed and Anas under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including 302 (murder), 149 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon) and 147 (punishment for rioting), 188 (disobedience to order by public servant) and 365 (abduction).

The quantum of sentence will be decided separately, the officer told PTI.

The court acquitted six other accused -- Muntazim alias Musa, Shoaib Alam, Haseen, Sameer, Gulfam and Firoz.

According to police, Sharma was found murdered on February 25, 2020, during the northeast Delhi riots that broke out amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the Chand Bagh area.

His body was recovered from a nearby drain the following day, after which an FIR was registered at Dayalpur police station on a complaint by his father, Ravinder Kumar.

The investigation was carried out by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, which identified and arrested 11 accused, including Hussain, who was then an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor.

"Police filed the 648-page main chargesheet on June 3, 2020, followed by six supplementary chargesheets during the course of the investigation," the officer said.

"The detailed judgment is awaited. The court will pass a separate order on the quantum of sentence after hearing arguments," he said.

The murder of Sharma, an IB security assistant, was among the most high-profile cases arising out of the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots, police said. PTI BM RHL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
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