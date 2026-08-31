IAS Officer Divya Mittal's Resignation: List Of 13 Officers Who Have Left Service Since 2017

Divya Mittal, a prominent 2013-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has resigned from the administrative service. She made her resignation public on Sunday, saying she had now become disillusioned with the service. Since 2017, as many as 13 IAS officers, including Divya Mittal, have left the service.

Mittal said her decision was not a sudden one and that she had taken the step after careful consideration. She also ruled out the possibility of entering politics. Her resignation has triggered speculation about why she chose to leave the administrative service and raised questions over why IAS officers are increasingly becoming disenchanted with the service.

Officers Who Left Service Since 2017

Several IAS officers had resigned or taken voluntary retirement before Mittal. Since 2017, nine IAS officers have opted for voluntary retirement (VRS), while four have resigned from their posts. Some of these officers subsequently moved to the corporate sector, while others entered politics.

The nine IAS officers who opted for voluntary retirement are RP Singh, Rajiv Agrawal, Mohammad Mustafa, Amod Kumar, Renuka Kumar, Juthika Pathekar, Vikas Gotelwal, Rigzian Samphel and Anamika Singh.

Abhishek Singh, a 2011-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, resigned from his post in 2023, and his resignation was accepted in 2024.

IAS officers Vidya Bhushan and S Muthu Shalini, along with Divya Mittal, are also among those who have resigned from the service. IAS officer Rinku Singh had also resigned from her post but later withdrew her resignation. She has recently sought a change of cadre.

IAS officer Rajneesh Chandra had applied for voluntary retirement, but his request was not accepted.