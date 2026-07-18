IAF's Rafale to be part of ‘Pitch Black’ exercise in Australia

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI): Multiple Rafale aircraft of the Indian Air Force will be part of the mega international air exercise 'Pitch Black' being hosted by Australia from July 20 to August 7, officials said.

The exercise will sharpen operational synergy and facilitate the exchange of best practices, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Friday.

Pitch Dark is the Royal Australian Air Force’s (RAAF) largest international exercise featuring complex, combat-like scenarios across one of the largest military training areas in the world over a three-week period in Darwin, according to the RAAF's website.

Alongside the exercise, the Northern Territory community will once again have the opportunity to see participating aircraft in the air and on the ground, and meet military personnel from Brunei, Canada, Fiji, Finland, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, the UK and the US, it says.

The IAF posted on X on Friday, "The Indian Air Force contingent has landed in Australia for Exercise Pitch Black 2026.

The premier biennial multinational air combat exercise brings together Air Forces of 19 nations. It provides a unique platform to enhance interoperability and strengthen operational cooperation." “Flying the formidable Rafale, the IAF will train alongside friendly Air Forces. The exercise will sharpen operational synergy and facilitate the exchange of best practices. Ready. Capable. Focused,” it said, sharing some photos of the IAF's fighter jets and air warriors.

Without specifying any number, a senior official said that multiple Rafale jets will be taking part in the exercise.

The Indian Embassy in Jakarta also shared an update on the fighter jets.

“Strengthening India-Indonesia partnerships IL-78 Air to Air Refueller of Indian Air Force operated from Juanda airport, Surabaya; to carry out mid-air refuelling of IAF Rafale fighter a/c transiting Indonesian airspace, to participate in Ex Pitch Black in Darwin, Australia,” it posted on X.

“Embassy and Air Warriors of India thank and appreciate assistance and opportunity extended by the government of Indonesia in allowing Indian military platforms to operate from Indonesia,” it said, attaching some photos to the post.

According to the RAAF's website, “Exercise Pitch Black returns to the Top End from July 20 to August 7, creating an opportunity for over 100 aircraft and personnel from 19 allied and partner nations to exercise together, and strengthen regional and global interoperability.” PTI KND ARI

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