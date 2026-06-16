Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police arrested two, searching for third suspect in case.

A 24-year-old woman from Nagpur, who is married to an Indian Air Force officer, has accused three men of drugging, raping, blackmailing and attempting to forcibly convert her religion. The incident has led to the arrest of two men and launched a search operation to locate a third suspect named in the complaint. The case came to light after a video surfaced online showing the woman being physically restrained while religious verses were recited around her. In the footage, she can be heard pleading, “Chhodo mujhe (let me go),” while a man identified as her former classmate allegedly holds her and performs rituals against her wishes.

Video Emerges As Key Piece Of Evidence

Investigators are examining a video that the complainant claims captures part of an alleged forced religious conversion ritual. According to police, the footage has become a crucial element in the ongoing probe.

The woman alleged that one of the accused, Ayyaz Taj Madare, subjected her to rituals without her consent and later claimed she had converted her religion, as per reports. She further stated that another attempt was made to sexually assault her after the ceremony.

Authorities are verifying the circumstances under which the video was recorded and whether it corroborates the allegations outlined in the complaint.

ALSO READ: Early Poll Bugle In Punjab, Goa And UP? BJP Steps Up Preparations Amid Census 2027 Buzz

Woman Alleges Drugging, Sexual Assault And Extortion

According to the complaint filed with police, the sequence of events began in February 2025 when Madare, a former classmate, contacted her regarding a purported property transaction.

The woman alleged that she was invited to a hotel on Wardha Road, where she was given a drink that left her incapacitated. She claims she was sexually assaulted while unconscious and that videos and photographs of the incident were secretly recorded.

The complaint further alleges that the accused subsequently used the material to threaten and blackmail her. Under pressure, she claims she was repeatedly exploited and forced to pay a total of ₹3.09 lakh.

Police are investigating the financial transactions and electronic evidence linked to the allegations.

Alleged Conversion Ritual Under Investigation

The complainant stated that on May 31 she was taken to Kalmeshwar, where she met two other individuals identified as Ameen Sheikh and Hazrat Maulana from Madhya Pradesh.

According to her allegations, the three men conducted rituals declaring her conversion to another faith. She has also accused them of attempting another sexual assault during the incident.

Police said the woman's husband, who is currently posted outside Nagpur with the Indian Air Force, became aware of the allegations only after she disclosed the events to him. Following this, a complaint was lodged at Sonegaon Police Station.

ALSO READ: DMK Targets Rahul Gandhi As 'Politically Immature', Blames Him For Weakening INDIA Bloc

Two Accused In Custody, Search On For Third

Police have confirmed the arrest of Ayyaz Taj Madare and Ameen Sheikh.

The third accused, identified as Hazrat Maulana, remains at large and efforts are underway to trace his whereabouts.

Authorities have registered multiple charges in the case, including rape, extortion, attempted religious conversion and offences under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.