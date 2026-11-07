IAF IL-76MD Makes History With World's Highest-Altitude Landing At 13,629 Feet In Nyoma

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IAF IL-76MD aircraft achieved historic high-altitude landing globally.

Landed successfully at Nyoma, Ladakh, at 13,629 feet.

Demonstrates aircraft capability, crew professionalism, and strategic airlift.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) IL-76MD aircraft has scripted aviation history after successfully landing at Nyoma in Ladakh at an altitude of 13,629 feet, marking the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by the aircraft anywhere in the world.

The Indian Air Force announced the milestone in a post on X, highlighting the aircraft's capabilities and the exceptional skill and professionalism of its crew. The achievement also reinforces India's strategic airlift capability.

The IAF described the landing as a significant demonstration of the aircraft's enduring capabilities, backed by the precision and expertise of the personnel operating it.

IAF Highlights Aircraft's Capability And Crew's Precision

In its post, the Indian Air Force said the successful landing was a remarkable demonstration of the IL-76MD's capabilities and the professionalism of its crew.

The IAF described the achievement as a milestone in aviation history, emphasising the role of the aircraft's crew in executing the landing at such a high altitude.

ALSO READ: 'Run Bulldozers Over Our Bodies': Mamata's Fiery Response After Attack On Abhishek's Home

The force also highlighted the significance of the accomplishment for India's strategic airlift capabilities.

Nyoma Landing Marks New Milestone In Aviation History

The successful landing at Nyoma marks a new altitude record for the IL-76MD aircraft, with the IAF highlighting the accomplishment as an example of pushing operational boundaries.

The Indian Air Force summed up the achievement with the words: "Pushing boundaries. Redefining limits. Making history."

The milestone underscores the aircraft's operational capabilities and the expertise of the Indian Air Force personnel involved in the mission.

ALSO READ: Rajnath Singh Warns Of New Security Threats, Says Warfare Now Goes Beyond Border Firing