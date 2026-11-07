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English NewsNewsIndiaIAF IL-76MD Makes History With World's Highest-Altitude Landing At 13,629 Feet In Nyoma

IAF IL-76MD Makes History With World's Highest-Altitude Landing At 13,629 Feet In Nyoma

The IAF described the achievement as a milestone in aviation history, emphasising the role of the aircraft's crew in executing the landing at such a high altitude.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IAF IL-76MD aircraft achieved historic high-altitude landing globally.
  • Landed successfully at Nyoma, Ladakh, at 13,629 feet.
  • Demonstrates aircraft capability, crew professionalism, and strategic airlift.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) IL-76MD aircraft has scripted aviation history after successfully landing at Nyoma in Ladakh at an altitude of 13,629 feet, marking the highest-altitude landing ever achieved by the aircraft anywhere in the world.

The Indian Air Force announced the milestone in a post on X, highlighting the aircraft's capabilities and the exceptional skill and professionalism of its crew. The achievement also reinforces India's strategic airlift capability.

The IAF described the landing as a significant demonstration of the aircraft's enduring capabilities, backed by the precision and expertise of the personnel operating it.

IAF Highlights Aircraft's Capability And Crew's Precision

In its post, the Indian Air Force said the successful landing was a remarkable demonstration of the IL-76MD's capabilities and the professionalism of its crew.

The IAF described the achievement as a milestone in aviation history, emphasising the role of the aircraft's crew in executing the landing at such a high altitude.

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The force also highlighted the significance of the accomplishment for India's strategic airlift capabilities.

Nyoma Landing Marks New Milestone In Aviation History

The successful landing at Nyoma marks a new altitude record for the IL-76MD aircraft, with the IAF highlighting the accomplishment as an example of pushing operational boundaries.

The Indian Air Force summed up the achievement with the words: "Pushing boundaries. Redefining limits. Making history."

The milestone underscores the aircraft's operational capabilities and the expertise of the Indian Air Force personnel involved in the mission.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What significant achievement did an Indian Air Force aircraft recently accomplish?

An IAF IL-76MD aircraft successfully landed at Nyoma, Ladakh, at 13,629 feet. This is the highest-altitude landing ever by this aircraft worldwide, marking aviation history.

Where did the record-breaking IL-76MD aircraft landing take place?

The Indian Air Force's IL-76MD aircraft made its historic landing at Nyoma in Ladakh. This location is situated at a high altitude of 13,629 feet.

What does this IL-76MD landing mean for India's strategic capabilities?

The successful landing reinforces India's strategic airlift capability and showcases the aircraft's enduring capabilities. It also highlights the precision and professionalism of the IAF crew.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Nov 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
IAF IL-76MD IAF IL-76MD Makes History With World's Highest-Altitude Landing High Altitude Landing Nyoma
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