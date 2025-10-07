'I Was Not Drunk, Don't Regret Anything': Lawyer Who Threw Show At CJI Gavai

The advocate who threw a shoe at Chief Justice Of India BR Gavai during a court proceeding said he didn't regret his action and that he was hurt by the CJI's earlier remarks on Sanatan Dharma. Rakesh Kishore, aged 71, also denied being drunk.

“I was hurt… I was not inebriated. This was my reaction to his action. I am not fearful. I don’t regret what happened.” He cited similar remarks by the court in other religious matters and said he felt hurt by what he perceived as mockery," Kishore added.

#WATCH | Delhi: Suspended Advocate Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl an object at CJI BR Gavai, says, "...I was hurt...I was not inebriated, this was my reaction to his action...I am not fearful. I don't regret what happened."



"A PIL was filed in the Court of CJI on 16th… pic.twitter.com/6h4S47NxMd — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

Kishore’s action was in protest against CJI Gavai’s remarks during a September 16 hearing concerning a plea seeking the restoration of a Lord Vishnu idol at the Khajuraho Temple complex in Madhya Pradesh. During that hearing, the CJI had called it “publicity interest litigation” and advised the petitioner to pray and meditate. He later clarified that he respects all religions and that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has jurisdiction over temple upkeep.

"The CJI mocked it (PIL) and said go and pray to the idol and tell it to restore its own head...When Nupur Sharma's matter came up before the Court, the Court said that she vitiated the atmosphere....When a matter related to our Sanatan Dharma comes up, the SC passes such orders. Don't provide relief to the petitioner, but don't mock him either...I was hurt...I was not inebriated; this was my reaction to his action...I am not fearful. I don't regret what happened," the advocate told ANI.

Attack On CJI BR Gavai

The incident occurred around 11:35 am in Court No. 1 while a bench headed by CJI Gavai was in session. Security personnel immediately apprehended Kishore and handed him over to the Supreme Court security unit. The Delhi Police later confirmed that he is a resident of Mayur Vihar and a registered member of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The BCI suspension order, signed by chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, noted that Kishore’s conduct was “inconsistent with the rules and the dignity of the court" and immediately barred him from practising law.

Police are coordinating with the Registrar General of the Supreme Court and continuing investigations before taking further legal action. CJI Gavai, who has Z-plus security cover, remained unfazed during the incident and instructed lawyers to continue proceedings.