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HomeNewsIndiaI-PAC Co-Founder Vinesh Chandel Moves Patiala Court For Bail As ED Custody Ends, Hearing On April 29

I-PAC Co-Founder Vinesh Chandel Moves Patiala Court For Bail As ED Custody Ends, Hearing On April 29

I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel has moved a Delhi court seeking regular bail in a money laundering case, with the ED asked to respond by April 29 after its 10-day custody of the accused ended.

By : ANI | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 03:00 PM (IST)

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): I-PAC Director and co-founder Vinesh Chandel has approached the Patiala House Court seeking regular bail in a money laundering case registered against him.
 


 Additional Sessions Judge Dhirendra Rana has issued notice on the bail plea and directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to file its response. The matter is now listed for arguments on April 29.
 


 The development comes as the ED's 10-day custody of Chandel, granted earlier by the court, concluded on April 23, following which the accused was produced before the court.
 


 In its earlier order granting ED custody, the Delhi court had observed that the agency complied with statutory requirements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at the time of arrest. It recorded that copies of the arrest order, grounds of arrest, and related documents were duly furnished to Chandel, with acknowledgement, and were also forwarded to the Adjudicating Authority.
 


 The court had noted compliance with Sections 19(1), 19(2), and 19(3) of the PMLA, observing that procedural safeguards were followed.
 


 Referring to the material placed on record, the court had taken note of ED's allegations that Chandel was involved in routing funds through informal channels, including hawala, and that certain transactions were conducted outside the formal banking system.
 


 The agency also claimed that statements made during the investigation were inconsistent with the material collected and that dealings with multiple entities lacked a clear legitimate business purpose.
 


 Further, the court had recorded ED's allegation that certain electronic records and emails were deleted after search proceedings, which could have impacted the investigation. It was observed that these aspects required deeper examination.
 


 On custody, the court had found that custodial interrogation was necessary to trace the proceeds of crime, identify other persons involved, and prevent possible evidence tampering.
 


 Accordingly, ED custody had been granted till April 23 with directions that interrogation be conducted under safeguards, including CCTV monitoring and periodic medical examination. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 02:59 PM (IST)
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