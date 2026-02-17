'I Am Sorry, You Don't Deserve That Chair': Navjot Kaur Sidhu Attacks Rahul Gandhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Days after parting ways with the Congress, former Punjab MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu has launched a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being out of touch with ground realities and saying there is a gap between his words and actions.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Sidhu alleged corruption within the Congress’s Punjab unit and predicted that the party would suffer defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Sidhu, who is married to former cricketer and ex-Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, claimed that Rahul Gandhi lacks grassroots engagement. She stressed the importance of understanding “ground zero” realities, saying leaders cannot afford to remain detached from what is happening at the local level.

Gandhi's Actions Don't Align With His Words: Sidhu

Drawing a comparison with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said that while Gandhi speaks well, his actions do not align with his statements. She argued that despite criticism directed at Modi, there are no personal corruption charges against him, and questioned the Congress leadership’s credibility on the issue of corruption.

Sidhu also said she had sought an appointment with Gandhi for eight months to brief him about what she described as “injustice” within the Punjab unit. According to her, she wanted to alert him that the party’s prospects in the state were being undermined and alleged that party tickets had already been “sold.” She added that if the leadership was unaware of developments within its own ranks, it bore responsibility for the consequences.

She further alleged that promises made to her and her husband regarding positions in the state were not fulfilled. Sidhu accused individuals surrounding Gandhi of being corrupt and claimed that honest voices were being sidelined, which, in her view, would cost the party dearly in Punjab.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu Expelled From Congress

Last week, Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab Bhupesh Baghel confirmed that Navjot Kaur Sidhu had been expelled from the party. The announcement followed her public declaration that she had quit Congress.

The 62-year-old politician previously served as a BJP MLA from 2012 to 2016 before joining the Congress. In recent weeks, she had levelled serious allegations against Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, claiming that the state leadership demanded ₹500 crore in exchange for the chief minister’s post if the party returned to power. She was suspended after making those remarks, intensifying tensions within the state unit.