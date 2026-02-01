Hyderabad Woman, Two Teen Children Die By Suicide After Jumping Before Goods Train

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaHyderabad Woman, Two Teen Children Die By Suicide After Jumping Before Goods Train

A suicide note recovered from Vijaya’s car stated that she was solely responsible for her death.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 01:34 PM (IST)

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI) A woman allegedly died by suicide along with her teenage son and daughter by jumping in front of a goods train here, railway police said on Saturday.

Penaty Vijaya (38) and her children—an 18-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old son, residents of Chengicherla—were run over by the train near the railway station at around 12.40 am, police said.

The daughter was in class 12 and the son in class 11.

A suicide note recovered from Vijaya’s car stated that she was solely responsible for her death.

"The reason for the suicide is not yet established. In the note, she said she did not like her life and that nobody else was responsible for her death," an official said, adding that she also expressed concern about what would happen to her children.

Relatives and family members told reporters that Vijaya was courageous and worked as a team leader in a software firm. Her husband is employed in Dubai. PTI SJR SSK

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

