Woman Techie Dies After Jumping From 6th Floor With Infant In Arms; Six-Month-Old Baby Survives

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hyderabad woman dies, infant daughter survives fall; minor injuries.

Police investigate incident; no foul play indicated yet.

Woman experienced sleep, anxiety, postpartum depression recently.

Case registered; post-mortem examination will determine facts.

A 37-year-old woman holding her baby jumped to death from her apartment complex in Hyderabad’s Miyapur area on Friday, while her six-month-old daughter survived and is reported to be out of danger, according to police officials. The deceased, identified as Isha Sahu, was a resident of an apartment complex in Miyapur and lived with her husband and two daughters.

Infant Escapes Serious Injury

Police said the woman sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene. Her six-month-old daughter, however, survived the fall with minor injuries.

According to officials, the child's impact was partially cushioned by a protective structure before reaching the ground, significantly reducing the severity of her injuries. Residents quickly rushed the infant to Lotus Hospital in KPHB for treatment, as per reports.

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Family Was At Home During Incident

Originally from Madhya Pradesh, Isha Sahu had been living in Hyderabad with her husband and their two daughters, eight-year-old Vidi and six-month-old Vani. The couple had been married for 11 years and were both employed in the private sector.

Police said other family members were present in the apartment at the time of the incident, which was reported at around 3:45 pm. Investigators have begun collecting statements from relatives and others connected to the family as part of the inquiry.

Authorities have not indicated any evidence of foul play at this stage, though they stressed that the investigation remains ongoing.

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Health Challenges Under Investigation

Preliminary findings suggest that the woman had been experiencing prolonged sleep-related difficulties, anxiety and symptoms consistent with post-partum depression in recent months.

Investigators are examining whether these health concerns may have contributed to her distress. However, police emphasised that the exact circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been conclusively established.

A case has been registered, and officials are continuing their investigation to determine all relevant facts. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination as part of standard legal procedures.