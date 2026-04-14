Airfares on this route are high despite strong and consistent passenger demand, which includes pilgrims and families. This warrants intervention from the central government.
YSRCP MP Raises Alarm Over Steep Hyderabad-Tirupati Airfares, Seeks Govt Action
YSRCP MP M Gurumoorthy urges Centre to curb high Hyderabad–Tirupati airfares, citing strong demand and burden on pilgrims.
- MP urges action on high Hyderabad-Tirupati airfares.
- Tirupati sees heavy pilgrim and passenger demand.
- Fares exceed those to other major cities.
- MP seeks tariff review and more flights.
Amaravati, April 14 (PTI) YSRCP MP M Gurumoorthy has urged the Centre to address the "disproportionately high" airfares on the Hyderabad-Tirupati route, despite strong and consistent passenger demand.
Gurumoorthy is MP from Tirupati.
In a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Gurumoorthy highlighted that Tirupati, home to the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, witnesses heavy year-round passenger traffic comprising pilgrims, senior citizens and middle-income families.
"Airfares on the Hyderabad-Tirupati route continue to remain disproportionately high despite strong and steady passenger demand, warranting urgent intervention by the Centre," said Gurumoorthy in the letter.
He noted that fares from Hyderabad to cities such as Goa, New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai ranged between Rs 2,500 and Rs 7,000, whereas the Hyderabad-Tirupati sector recorded average non-stop fares between Rs 6,600 and Rs 9,500, sometime touching Rs 14,500.
Citing operational data, the MP said the route handled over 11.8 lakh passengers and nearly 13,400 flights between April 2025 and March 2026, while March alone recorded 88,405 passengers with 864 flights, averaging up to 17 daily arrivals.
He pointed out that the number of larger aircraft operating on the route had reduced from five to two, with increased deployment of smaller aircraft, which likely constrained seat capacity and contributed to higher fares.
Gurumoorthy said the pricing trend runs contrary to the objectives of the government's Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme, which aims to make air travel affordable and accessible to the common public.
He urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to direct airline operators to rationalise tariff structures, particularly during peak periods, increase flight frequency, and deploy higher-capacity aircraft to better align supply with demand. PTI MS SA
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why are airfares on the Hyderabad-Tirupati route considered disproportionately high?
How do Hyderabad-Tirupati airfares compare to other routes?
Fares to other cities like Goa or Delhi range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 7,000. However, Hyderabad-Tirupati fares often fall between Rs 6,600 and Rs 9,500, sometimes reaching Rs 14,500.
What factors might be contributing to the high airfares on this route?
A reduction in larger aircraft operating on the route, with an increase in smaller aircraft, may be constraining seat capacity and driving up fares.
What actions is the MP requesting from the Civil Aviation Ministry?
The MP urges the ministry to direct airlines to rationalize fares, increase flight frequency, and deploy larger aircraft to match passenger demand.