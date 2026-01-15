Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Temple Vandalism Triggers Violence In Hyderabad's Puranapul; Vehicles Torched, Owaisi Visits

Temple Vandalism Triggers Violence In Hyderabad’s Puranapul; Vehicles Torched, Owaisi Visits

Temple vandalism in Hyderabad’s Puranapul sparked clashes, stone pelting and arson, leaving several injured before police restored order.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 03:35 PM (IST)

Tension erupted in Hyderabad’s Puranapul Darwaza area on Wednesday night after a temple was vandalised by unidentified individuals, triggering protests, clashes and a heavy police deployment to prevent further escalation. According to authorities, damage to the temple was noticed late in the evening, following which police were immediately alerted.

Temple Damage Sparks Public Anger

News of the vandalism spread quickly, drawing local residents to the spot. Anger simmered as crowds gathered, demanding swift action against those responsible.

Police teams rushed to the area and managed to contain the initial unrest. Senior officers assured residents that those behind the act would be identified and punished. The damaged idol was restored under police supervision, and additional security personnel were deployed across Puranapul to maintain law and order.

Violence Escalates After Banner Torn

The situation deteriorated after a flex banner at the temple was allegedly torn, which led to slogan-shouting and heated exchanges. Matters soon spiralled into violence as a mob attacked a nearby shrine belonging to another community. Graves were desecrated, a religious flag was damaged, and multiple vehicles were vandalised.

A two-wheeler was set on fire, while several other vehicles were damaged, causing traffic disruptions near the busy Musi River junction. Stone pelting followed, injuring at least ten people, including a police inspector and several constables. What began as a protest soon escalated into a direct clash between two groups.

Police Crackdown, Senior Officials Rush In

As tensions peaked, police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and prevent further damage. Reinforcements were rushed to the area, and the situation was eventually brought under control.

Senior officials, including Additional Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal and Deputy Commissioners of Police from Charminar, Golconda and Rajendra Nagar, along with the DCP Task Force, reached the scene to oversee security arrangements and monitor developments on the ground.

Political Leaders Appeal For Calm

On Thursday morning, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi visited Puranapul to assess the situation. He interacted with residents and police officials, urging people to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities. Emphasising the need for peace, Owaisi said the police were handling the matter and called for strict action against those involved in vandalism and violence.

 

 

Telangana BJP chief N. Ramachander Rao also visited the affected area, reviewed the situation and later issued a party statement criticising the Congress while commenting on the incident.

Authorities continue to maintain a strong police presence in the locality as investigations are underway to identify those responsible for the vandalism and subsequent violence.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
