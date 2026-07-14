Hyderabad SI suspended after video of minor granddaughter driving car goes viral

Hyderabad, Jul 13 (PTI): A Hyderabad police sub-inspector, who was booked after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing him allowing his minor granddaughter to drive a car here, was placed under suspension on Monday.

The viral video shows the Sub-Inspector (SI) seated in the front passenger seat of the car while the minor girl is behind the wheel.

When locals confronted the officer about the safety risk and the RTA rules, the minor girl is heard defending the act, telling the crowd, "My grandfather is an SI." The officer then attempts to justify the situation, claiming that the vehicle is an automatic and totally under his control.

Following the questioning by onlookers, the police officer is seen taking over the driver's seat.

A senior police official said the incident took place recently under the Narsingi Police Station limits, and a case was registered against him, while the vehicle was seized.

Taking serious note of the incident, Telangana DGP C V Anand, in a post on X, said he has asked the Police Commissioner to suspend the concerned police officer and start a departmental enquiry on the indiscretion.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar issued orders for the immediate suspension of Pujari Thirupathi.

The SI has been suspended for violating road safety regulations and encouraging underage driving, an official release said on Monday night.

In a separate post on X, the Cyberabad Traffic Police said a case was registered under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 184 and 180 of the Motor Vehicles Act against Pujari Thirupathi for permitting a minor to drive the vehicle.

Further investigation is in progress, it said. PTI VVK SHS SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)