Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom School terminated teacher; police registering a legal case.

A private school in Hyderabad has landed in controversy after the parents of a Class 2 student alleged that their child was asked to memorise and recite Islamic religious verses as part of classroom work without their knowledge or consent. The incident, which reportedly took place at Success School in Saidabad, has prompted a police complaint, legal action and the dismissal of a teacher. The family has alleged that the assignment hurt their religious sentiments and questioned why a child from a different faith was asked to learn prayers belonging to another religion without prior approval from the parents.

Parents Allege Child Was Asked To Recite Islamic Verses

According to the family, the child returned home and informed them that he had been given the Kalma and Surah Al-Fatiha as homework and instructed to recite them before classmates.

Alarmed by the revelation, the parents met the school administration seeking an explanation and demanded action against those responsible for issuing the assignment.

The family alleged that assigning a Hindu student religious verses from another faith without parental consent was inappropriate and had hurt their religious sentiments.

They also claimed this was not an isolated incident, alleging that their son had previously been given a similar assignment.

The parents have called for a detailed inquiry into how the lesson was approved and implemented.

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Police Begin Legal Process After Complaint

Saidabad Police confirmed that they had received a formal complaint from the family regarding the incident.

According to police officials, the matter has been referred to the Public Prosecutor for legal opinion, following which a case is being registered against the school's management under relevant provisions of law.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the specific sections under which the case is being filed.

The allegations made by the family have not been independently verified.

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Teacher Dismissed, School Yet To Issue Detailed Statement

Amid the controversy, the school terminated the services of the teacher concerned.

In a written termination notice, the Principal stated: "Your services as a Mother Teacher at Success the school, Sayeedabad branch are terminated with effect from 16-07-2026 Further you are informed that you are permanently disqualified to apply for employment in future in the success group of education institutions."

Apart from the termination letter, Success School has not issued any detailed public statement responding to the allegations made by the student's family.