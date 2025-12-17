Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Hyderabad For Winter Sojourn At Rashtrapati Nilayam

President Murmu arrived at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad for her winter sojourn, staying until December 22.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hyderabad, Dec 17 (PTI) President Drouapdi Murmu on Wednesday arrived at the Rashtrapati Nilayam at Secunderabad here as part of her winter sojourn.Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Telangana ministers along with senior officials received the President at the Air Force Station, Hakimpet.

The President will stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam till Dec ember 22.

On December 19, Murmu will inaugurate a national conference for the chairpersons of public service commissions, being organised by the Telangana Public Service Commission here.

On December 20, the President will address a conference on ‘Timeless Wisdom of Bharat: Pathways of Peace and Progress’, being organised in Hyderabad by the Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar to mark its 21st anniversary, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan had said.

The President visits the Rashtrapati Nilayam at least once a year and conducts official business.

The 'The Retreat Building' in Shimla and the 'Rashtrapati Nilayam' in Hyderabad -- both Presidential Retreats -- reflect their integrative role of the President's office in the country.

These locations, one in north and another in south, symbolise the country's unity and the unity of diverse cultures and people.

Located at Bolarum in the city, Rashtrapati Nilayam building was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India attained independence and handed over to the President's Secretariat.

Constructed during 1860, the building has a total land area of 90 acres. A single storied building, it contains 11 rooms on its premises. It also has a dining hall, cinema hall, morning room, dining room and others. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 03:46 PM (IST)
