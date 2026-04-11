The wedding was canceled after the woman's family discovered that the groom, Manohar, and his parents were HIV-positive. Medical tests confirmed his condition.
Hyderabad Woman Dies By Suicide Weeks After Fiance Injects HIV-Positive Blood
A 22-year-old woman died by suicide weeks after an alleged HIV injection attack by her fiancé, highlighting trauma, stigma, and fear.
- Woman died by suicide after alleged HIV-positive blood injection.
- Fiancé allegedly injected victim after wedding cancellation due to HIV.
- Woman experienced distress, fear, and stigma post-attack.
- Police investigate psychological impact of assault leading to death.
In a deeply distressing incident, a 22-year-old woman died by suicide nearly a month after she was allegedly assaulted by her former fiancé, who is accused of injecting her with HIV-positive blood following the cancellation of their wedding.
According to police, the accused, identified as Manohar, is a relative of the victim from Rajiv Gruha Kalpa Colony in Annojiguda. The two were engaged, and their marriage had been arranged by their families. However, the alliance was called off last month after the woman’s family learned that Manohar and both his parents were HIV-positive. Medical tests conducted in September had reportedly confirmed his condition, as per a report on India Today.
HIV-Positive Fiancé Injects Blood
Investigators say the attack occurred on March 11, shortly after the wedding was cancelled. Allegedly enraged by the decision, Manohar procured a syringe, filled it with his own blood, and forcibly injected it into the woman’s forearm at her residence.
In the days following the incident, the woman began experiencing pain, fever and signs of infection at the injection site. She was admitted to a hospital in Uppal, where she informed doctors about the assault. Based on her statement, police launched an investigation.
The accused was arrested on March 15 by the Pocharam IT Corridor Police and has remained in custody since then.
Trauma and Psychological Distress
Despite swift police action, officials believe the emotional toll of the incident had a profound impact on the woman. Investigators say she struggled with intense psychological distress in the weeks following the assault, grappling with fears of infection, social stigma, and the trauma of the attack.
On Friday, she was found hanging at her residence. Her family rushed her to a government hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival.
A Case That Raises Broader Concerns
Authorities confirmed that the accused and the victim were related, and that the marriage had initially been arranged with the consent of both families. The discovery of Manohar’s HIV status led to the cancellation, which investigators believe triggered the violent retaliation.
The case has drawn attention to the severe emotional and social challenges associated with HIV, including stigma and fear, which can have devastating consequences for those affected. It also highlights the extreme actions allegedly taken by the accused in response to personal rejection.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What led to the cancellation of the wedding?
What happened after the wedding was canceled?
The groom allegedly injected the woman with his HIV-positive blood using a syringe. This occurred shortly after the engagement was broken off.
What was the impact of the alleged assault on the woman?
She experienced pain and fever, and later suffered from psychological distress, including fears of infection and stigma. This trauma is believed to have contributed to her death.
What action has been taken against the accused?
The accused, Manohar, was arrested on March 15 and has remained in custody. Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the assault and the woman's death.