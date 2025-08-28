This year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Hyderabad witnessed an unusual controversy when a specially themed idol of Lord Ganesha became the centre of political and religious debate. The idol, installed by Congress leader Mettu Sai Kumar, Chairman of the Telangana Fishermen Co-operative Societies Federation, was crafted to resemble Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.



Dressed in a white shirt, black trousers, and a green shawl—an outfit drawn from a photo of Reddy during his padayatra—the idol was showcased under the theme “Telangana Rising”, as per a report on The Hindustan Times.

According to Sai Kumar, the portrayal was meant to symbolise Telangana’s development under Revanth Reddy’s leadership. He described the design as an attempt to merge cultural tradition with political optimism, presenting Ganesh as a figure of progress and unity for the state.

#WATCH | Hyderabad | Idol of Lord Ganesha styled as Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. pic.twitter.com/BK2cXLHY10 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

Backlash Over Ganesha Idol

The creative experiment, however, immediately drew sharp criticism from sections of the public. Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh strongly objected, calling the portrayal an insult to Hindu sentiments.

In a formal complaint to Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, Singh argued that while Revanth Reddy holds constitutional authority as Chief Minister, he cannot be depicted as a deity, as reported by Telangana Today. Such representations, he said, blurred sacred lines and risked hurting religious faith. He urged authorities to take swift action to ensure that religious sanctity and public harmony were not compromised.

Following the backlash, Hyderabad police confirmed that the idol was removed on Wednesday and replaced with a traditional Ganesh idol.

With Ganesh Chaturthi being one of Hyderabad’s most vibrant festivals, the controversy underscores the need for clearer boundaries in how cultural traditions are adapted to modern political narratives.

