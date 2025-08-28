Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaHyderabad’s Ganesh Chaturthi Idol Styled After CM Revanth Reddy Sparks Controversy, Video Surfaces

Hyderabad’s Ganesh Chaturthi Idol Styled After CM Revanth Reddy Sparks Controversy, Video Surfaces

A Ganesh idol resembling Telangana CM Revanth Reddy donning shirt, green shawl and shoes sparked controversy in Hyderabad.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 04:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

This year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Hyderabad witnessed an unusual controversy when a specially themed idol of Lord Ganesha became the centre of political and religious debate. The idol, installed by Congress leader Mettu Sai Kumar, Chairman of the Telangana Fishermen Co-operative Societies Federation, was crafted to resemble Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Dressed in a white shirt, black trousers, and a green shawl—an outfit drawn from a photo of Reddy during his padayatra—the idol was showcased under the theme “Telangana Rising”, as per a report on The Hindustan Times.

According to Sai Kumar, the portrayal was meant to symbolise Telangana’s development under Revanth Reddy’s leadership. He described the design as an attempt to merge cultural tradition with political optimism, presenting Ganesh as a figure of progress and unity for the state.

Backlash Over Ganesha Idol

The creative experiment, however, immediately drew sharp criticism from sections of the public. Goshamahal BJP MLA T Raja Singh strongly objected, calling the portrayal an insult to Hindu sentiments.

In a formal complaint to Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, Singh argued that while Revanth Reddy holds constitutional authority as Chief Minister, he cannot be depicted as a deity, as reported by Telangana Today. Such representations, he said, blurred sacred lines and risked hurting religious faith. He urged authorities to take swift action to ensure that religious sanctity and public harmony were not compromised.

Following the backlash, Hyderabad police confirmed that the idol was removed on Wednesday and replaced with a traditional Ganesh idol. 

With Ganesh Chaturthi being one of Hyderabad’s most vibrant festivals, the controversy underscores the need for clearer boundaries in how cultural traditions are adapted to modern political narratives.

ALSO READ: On Cam: Hyderabad Trio On Bike Harasses Women With Peacock Feather, Bystander Steps In

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ganesh Chaturthi Telangana Hyderabad Telangana 
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
India Remains Hopeful Of Resuming Trade Talks With US As Tariffs Put Pressure On Exports
Business
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Tests 24,500
Tariff Shockwave Makes Dalal Street Bleed, Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points
News
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
PM Modi Set For China Visit After 7 Years, Meeting With Xi Likely On The Cards
World
'If Indians Don't Budge': Trump's Top Economic Adviser Issues New Threat Over Russian Oil Trade
'If Indians Don't Budge': Trump's Top Economic Adviser Issues New Threat Over Russian Oil Trade
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget