DRI Seizes 27 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 9.5 Cr At Hyderabad Airport, 7 Arrested

HomeNewsIndiaDRI Seizes 27 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 9.5 Cr At Hyderabad Airport, 7 Arrested

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 27.15 kg of hydroponic weed, valued at ₹9.5 crores, at Hyderabad's airport, arresting seven individuals.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 01:32 PM (IST)

Hyderabad, Jan 31 (PTI) The officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have seized 27.15 Kgs of hydroponic weed, worth approximately Rs 9.5 crores, and arrested seven persons.

Acting on intelligence, at around 1.15 hours on January 30, four Indian international passengers arriving from Bangkok were intercepted at the RGI airport here along with three other persons during the process of handing over their check-in baggage, a release said.

On systematic examination of the check-in baggage, multiple packets containing greenish-brown lumpy substance concealed inside trolley bags were recovered.

The recovered substance, weighing a total of 27.15 kgs tested positive for Ganja (Marijuana) using a Narcotic Drug Detection Kit, it said.

All the seven accused involved in the case have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985 and further investigation was underway.

Hydroponics is the cultivation of plants by placing the roots in liquid nutrient solutions rather than in soil. PTI SJR SJR ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Tags :
Hyderabad
