Want To Live Behind Bars? Hyderabad Prison Launches ‘Feel The Jail’ Experience For Rs 2,000

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chanchalguda Prison offers 'Feel the Jail' immersive experience.

Visitors can stay in recreated cells, eat inmate meals.

New museum details Indian prison system's historical evolution.

Initiative promotes awareness of rehabilitation and correctional systems.

In an unusual attempt to give citizens a glimpse into life behind bars, Chanchalguda Central Prison on Tuesday launched a new immersive programme called “Feel the Jail”, allowing members of the public to voluntarily experience prison life for either 12 or 24 hours. The initiative, introduced alongside a new prison museum, aims to create awareness about correctional systems while encouraging reflection on freedom, discipline, and rehabilitation. Participants opting for the experience will stay inside specially designed prison cells, eat meals similar to those served to inmates, and follow the strict routines observed within the jail premises.

Officials said the programme has been designed to offer a realistic understanding of incarceration and the psychological weight of confinement.

Citizens Can Spend A Day Living Like Prisoners

The programme, branded as “Jail Anubhavam”, is open for bookings through the official portal and is priced at Rs 1,000 for a 12-hour stay and Rs 2,000 for a full-day experience, as per reports.

Three recreated cells have been prepared for visitors — two designated for men and one for women. Among them is a high-security barrack modeled on cells typically used for hardened offenders, Naxalites, and terror accused.

The rooms intentionally maintain a stark and minimal setup, equipped only with essentials such as a bed, blanket, plate, drinking glass, water pot, and a partially covered washroom area. Authorities said the environment is meant to replicate the discomfort and restrictions associated with prison life.

ALSO READ: OPINION | Gold, Fuel And Sacrifice: Is Modi Preparing India For A Long Economic War?

Museum Showcases Evolution Of Indian Prison Systems

The launch also marked the opening of the Jail Museum at the State Institute of Correctional Administration (SICA), which documents the transformation of prisons from the Nizam period to present-day correctional institutions.

The museum features historic shackles, recreated prison cells, and exhibits related to notable prisoners including Bhakta Ramadasu and Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu.

Displays also highlight prison industries, rehabilitation programmes, and the contribution of inmates to infrastructure projects such as the construction of the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam.

The initiative takes inspiration from the earlier one-day prison experience introduced at the Sangareddy Heritage Jail Museum, which had attracted significant public attention.

ALSO READ: Why PM Modi Wants Indians To Avoid Buying Gold For A Year: Explained

‘Prisons Must Reform, Not Just Punish’

Launching the initiative, Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla described prisons as “centres of reform and transformation.”

He stressed that modern societies must focus not only on punishment but also on rehabilitation and second chances for offenders.

Dr. Soumya Mishra said the museum and immersive experience were conceptualised to promote awareness, empathy, and respect for the law, especially among younger generations.

According to officials, the Chanchalguda Prison Museum is now the fifth facility in India to offer such an interactive prison experience, joining institutions like the Alipore Jail Museum, Bengaluru Central Jail Museum, Cellular Jail and Goa Central Jail Museum.