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HomeNewsIndiaHusband of suspended Haryana Cong MLA Renu Bala joins BJP; CM Saini welcomes him

Husband of suspended Haryana Cong MLA Renu Bala joins BJP; CM Saini welcomes him

Chandigarh, Jun 5 (PTI): Rishi Pal, the husband of suspended Haryana Congress MLA Renu Bala, joined the BJP along with his supporters on Friday, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini welcoming him into the saffron fol.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Jun 2026 12:51 AM (IST)

Chandigarh, Jun 5 (PTI): Rishi Pal, the husband of suspended Haryana Congress MLA Renu Bala, joined the BJP along with his supporters on Friday, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini welcoming him into the saffron fold.

Renu Bala is a two-time MLA from Sadhaura while Rishi Pal is an engineer.

Saini visited Vyaspur village in the Sadhaura Assembly constituency in Yamunanagar and welcomed Rishi Pal along with his supporters into the party fold.

The memorandum submitted by Rishi Pal regarding development works in the Sadhaura area would be considered positively and development projects would be prioritised for the region, Saini said.

Announcing a special grant of Rs 5 crore for development works in the Sadhaura region, he assured that there would be no shortage of funds for the area's development.

After joining the BJP, Rishi Pal alleged that Bhupinder Singh Hooda and some other Congress leaders had falsely claimed that his wife had cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls held in March.

The Haryana Congress suspended five of its MLAs from the party's primary membership in April for allegedly cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The Congress named five legislators – Naraingarh MLA Shalli Chaudhary, Sadhaura MLA Renu Bala, Punhana MLA Mohammad Illyas, Hathin MLA Mohammad Israil and Ratia legislator Jarnail Singh – for defying the official party line.

Shalli Chaudhary, Renu Bala and Jarnail Singh later denied the allegations, saying their names were being dragged into the controversy unnecessarily, and maintained that they had voted for the party candidate.

Saini said that by joining the BJP, Rishi Pal has expressed his faith in the party's policies and development-oriented works, and the party wholeheartedly welcomed his decision.

He said the previous governments led by opposition parties worked primarily for their own interests rather than for the welfare of the state.

“In contrast, the BJP has fulfilled a large number of the commitments made to the people of Haryana before the elections, and the remaining ones will also be fulfilled soon,” he said. PTI SUN ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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