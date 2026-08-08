'Humare Ram' play mounted in Mohali; first of 41 free stagings

Mohali, Aug 7 (PTI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday joined the general public to witness the inaugural performance of the theatrical production 'Humare Ram', featuring renowned actor Ashutosh Rana in a powerful lead performance, in Mohali.

The mounting of the play marked the beginning of 41 free enactments across 12 cities during August and September, sponsored by the state, an official statement said.

Mann said the play was aimed at strengthening the values of Sanatan Dharma while spreading the message of truth, righteousness, compassion, and unity through the powerful medium of theatre.

"The Punjab government is organising 41 performances of the acclaimed production across 12 cities of the state during August and September to promote the rich cultural heritage and traditional values of Punjab," he said to a packed hall.

"Punjab is a sacred and historic land, and the state government is committed to perpetuating its glorious legacy. The Punjab government is organising the Humare Ram show, which beautifully brings to life the timeless teachings and ideals of Lord Sri Ram," he added, and praised Rana's performance especially.

According to the statement, Mann said the main objective of the play is to inspire the younger generation.

"In today's world, where love, mutual respect, and social harmony are increasingly under strain, the teachings of Lord Sri Ram continue to serve as a guiding light for humanity.

"The programme will not only highlight our religious and cultural values but will also inspire young people through the powerful medium of theatre and performing arts," he said.

Humare Ram is a large-scale theatrical production based on Valmiki's Ramayana.

Directed by Gaurav Bhardwaj and produced by Felicity Theatre, the production features renowned actor Ashutosh Rana in the role of Ravan.

Since its premiere in 2024, Humare Ram has been staged hundreds of times across India. PTI SUN VN VN

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