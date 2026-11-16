OPINION | One Tablet, Five Beneficiaries: How Yogi Govt's Scheme Is Empowering Families

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister Yogi distributed 25 lakh tablets to students.

Tablets provide 18,000 free courses from Yoga to AI.

Each device benefits five family members, aiding overall empowerment.

Study found improved learning, career aspirations, especially for girls.

There are certain dates that society etches into its memory forever. November 15 is one such date, when the country remembers Dharti Aaba Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. It is a tribute to the warrior who never let the flame of self-respect die out despite living amid deprivation. On this very day, from the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the distribution of 25 lakh tablets under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana. On the first day of the program, more than 50,000 students and trainees received tablets. This coincidence carries a message for the future of youth. On the day the country pays tribute to its legacy of self-respect, the state's youth receive a new key to opportunity. The distribution of tablets under the Yogi government is a declaration of an idea: empowerment is not an act of benevolence, but a duty, and youth are the nation's greatest asset.

Yogi Adityanath's vision and style of governance regarding the state's development are absolutely clear. At its core is the belief that development remains incomplete until the principle of Antyodaya is fully realised. In other words, its benefits must reach the person standing at the end of the queue. For him, technology is not merely a dazzling word, but a means to bridge the gap between the poor and the affluent. Inherent in this vision is also the belief that, in today's world, technological proficiency alone can make youth self-reliant. Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana is a concrete expression of this belief. The government views youth not with sympathy, but in terms of their potential and considers them the architects of the future.

However, the real soul of this scheme lies in the knowledge it embodies. With the support of Infosys, free learning material for more than 18,000 courses has been made available on the tablets being distributed to students. These courses cover subjects ranging from Indian traditions such as Yoga to cutting-edge fields such as Artificial Intelligence and Deep Tech. The implications are far-reaching. Knowledge that was once limited to expensive coaching, institutions in big cities and the reach of affluent families is now available in the palm of a student living in a remote town. A student from Hardoi or Sitapur can access the same standard of learning material as a student in a metropolitan city. This is a concrete beginning towards the democratisation of education. At the same time, it is also an example of collaboration between the government and the leading technology industry, where public commitment and private expertise come together to benefit young people.

From Yoga To AI: Bringing Tradition And Technology Together

It is also worth noting the confluence of ancient traditions and modernity in these courses. Yoga is India's cultural heritage, while AI is the language of the future. Having both on a single device reflects a vision in which roots remain grounded in one's soil while branches reach for the sky. The message is that becoming modern does not require giving up one's identity. Along with this, tablets will also provide young people with information about Central and State government schemes. This can make a significant difference. Often, the benefits of schemes remain incomplete because information about them does not reach those who need them. When information about scholarships, skill training, or employment-related schemes is directly available to young people, accessing these benefits becomes easier.

One Device, Five Beneficiaries: The Wider Impact Of The Scheme

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow's assessment provides a concrete measure of this vision. According to data up to March 2026, approximately 60 lakh smart devices have been distributed in the state, including 37.19 lakh smartphones and 22.61 lakh tablets. This brings to light the fact that lies at the heart of this entire initiative. A device is not used by the student alone; on average, five family members benefit from it. On this basis, the study has estimated its potential family-level impact to extend to around three crore people. Now consider this alongside the 18,000 courses. The material available on a tablet does not improve only one student's academic prospects. His elder brother can also learn from it, his mother can acquire digital literacy, and his father can access information related to his employment or farming. In other words, one investment, five beneficiaries. This multiplier effect makes this scheme a means of family empowerment.

Other findings of the study are also significant. A large number of beneficiaries belong to families with annual incomes of less than Rs. 2 lakh. Of the 4,414 families covered in the survey, 2,019 (45.7%) were using a smart digital device for the first time. In households where no digital device was previously available, receiving free learning material for 18,000 courses is like having a library suddenly arrive at their doorstep. This is also the finding of the study and the essence of Antyodaya: benefits reach those where the need was greatest.

How Tablets Are Improving Learning And Career Aspirations

Rationale for prioritising tablets is also linked to the learning material and its impact. In the study, students who received tablets performed better on parameters such as learning ability, career aspirations, empowerment and leadership capacity. Their results were statistically significantly better on eight parameters. Reading courses, diagrams and research material is easier on a larger screen. Therefore, a tablet is a natural tool for studying subjects such as AI and Deep Tech. The significance of these courses also lies in reaching the generation that is shaping its future in fields such as medicine, nursing, agriculture, ITI and skill development.

Daughters Emerge As Key Beneficiaries Of Digital Empowerment

The role of daughters in this empowerment is the most inspiring aspect. In the study, female beneficiaries recorded better outcomes than male beneficiaries on parameters such as academic performance, political and social empowerment, self-reliance, efficiency and self-determination. It is worth reflecting: when a daughter has access to free education in AI and Deep Tech, who can set limits on her dreams? This capacity for self-determination is the greatest asset any society can have. Furthermore, the fact that more than 43.5% of beneficiaries use over 5 GB of data every month shows that these devices are not merely kept as showpieces in cupboards, but are being used in everyday life. Other family members are also benefiting from e-governance, digital payments and health services through these devices.

Turning Vivekananda's Call Into A Vision For Youth

The inspiration of Swami Vivekananda, who called upon young people to arise, awake and not stop until the goal was achieved, is reflected behind all these efforts. Today, arising means recognising one's own potential, while awakening means seeing the vast world of knowledge that is now available on a screen. Yogi Adityanath's vision translates this call into the language of governance. It holds that when young people receive the right tools and knowledge, they can change not only their own destiny but also the destiny of the entire state.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

