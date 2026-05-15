'Hope SC Will Set This Right': Owaisi Slams Bhojshala Verdict, Compares It To Babri Judgment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MP High Court declared Bhojshala complex a temple.

Court upheld Hindus' right to worship at site.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi strongly objected to the Bhojshala Complex being declared a temple of Goddess Saraswati by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, saying the ruling bore “glaring similarities” to the Babri Masjid Demolition verdict and expressing hope that the Supreme Court would overturn the order.

“We hope the Supreme Court will set this right and overturn this order. Glaring similarities with the Babri Masjid judgment,” Owaisi said in a post on X.

The Muslim side contesting the case also said it would challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court.

“We will review the decision that has been made against us. We will challenge the verdict in the Supreme Court,” Dhar Shahar Qazi Waqar Sadiq told ANI.

Bhojshala Ruling

In a significant ruling on the decades-old Bhojshala Complex dispute, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday declared the Bhojshala premises a temple and upheld the right of Hindus to worship at the site. The court observed that archaeology is a scientific discipline and that findings from scientific studies can be relied upon in resolving such disputes.

Also Read: Dhar Bhojshala Is A Temple, Declares Madhya Pradesh High Court; Upholds Hindu Right To Worship

The bench said it had considered the constitutional rights of all parties before delivering the judgment. Referring to historical and archaeological evidence, the court noted that during the reign of Paramara king Bhoj, the site functioned as a centre for Sanskrit learning and housed a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati.

In its order, the High Court recognised the Bhojshala complex as a protected monument and affirmed the right of Hindus to offer prayers there. The bench also suggested that the government and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) explore the possibility of reviving Sanskrit education within the premises.

The court further addressed the issue of the Vagdevi idol, saying the Centre may consider efforts to bring the idol back to India and reinstall it at the temple.

Also Read: Bhojshala dispute: Muslim side calls ASI report 'biased', says findings have no legal basis

ASI Survey Central To Verdict

Following the court’s direction, the ASI began its scientific survey of the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex on March 22, 2024.

After conducting a detailed 98-day examination, the ASI submitted its report to the High Court. The Indore bench subsequently heard arguments from all parties before reserving its verdict, which was delivered on Friday afternoon.