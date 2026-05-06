‘Hope No Such Incident Happens’: Bangladesh Reacts To BJP’s Bengal Win Over Pushback Fears

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bangladesh hopes no forced repatriations after Bengal election.

Border Guard Bangladesh on high vigilance along border.

Bangladesh foreign policy remains unchanged by Indian elections.

Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Wednesday said he hopes no citizens will be forcibly repatriated following the BJP’s sweeping victory in the recent assembly elections in West Bengal.

“I hope no such incident (pushbacks) will happen,” Ahmed told reporters when asked if he feared a rise in cases of people suspected to be illegal immigrants being pushed back from India.

Border Guard Put On High Vigilance

Despite his remarks, Ahmed said the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has been instructed to remain on high “vigilance” along the international border.

His comments came after Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman said Dhaka would intervene if any “push-in” attempts occur during the political transition in West Bengal, according to a statement shared on the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s official Facebook page.

BJP Raised Infiltration Issue During Bengal Campaign

The BJP secured a landslide victory in West Bengal on Monday and also retained power in neighbouring Assam for a third consecutive term.

During the West Bengal campaign, the BJP repeatedly alleged that the Mamata Banerjee-led government had allowed undocumented migration from Bangladesh into the state, an allegation Banerjee consistently denied.

What ‘Pushback’ Means

The term “pushback” is commonly used to describe the forced return of individuals suspected to be illegal migrants, while receiving countries often refer to such actions as “push-ins.”

In recent years, disputes over such incidents between India and Bangladesh have largely centred on border areas in northeastern states.

Bangladesh Says India Policy Unchanged

Bangladesh’s Junior Foreign Minister Shama Obaed Islam said the election outcome in India would not alter Dhaka’s foreign policy toward New Delhi.

“In any country, foreign policy is determined by national interest. In our case, we have said many times—and we reiterate—that our policy is ‘Bangladesh First’. Regardless of which government is in power in another country, our foreign policy does not change,” she said.

‘India Elections Are Internal Matter’

Islam said Bangladesh views the Indian elections as an internal matter.

“As a democratic country, Bangladesh has long emphasised the importance of democratic governance. We would like to see democracy strengthened not only in our country but across the region, including India,” she said.

Tourist Visa Resumption May Be Soon

Islam also expressed hope that India would soon resume issuing tourist visas to Bangladeshi citizens.

“Our discussions with the Indian side indicate that tourist visas may be reopened soon,” she said.

She added that at present only medical and emergency visas are being processed.

Optimistic On Ganga Water Pact Renewal

On the Ganga Water Sharing Agreement, which expires later this year, Islam said she remains optimistic about its renewal.

“We will hold discussions on this. I am very hopeful. Our Ministry of Water Resources will work closely with India on the matter,” she said.