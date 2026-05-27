Historic Shift In Defence: India Invites Private Firms For Advanced Stealth Fighter Jet

In a landmark development for India’s defence sector, the government on Thursday issued the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), the country’s first indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter jet.

The move marks a major shift in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, with private industry being formally brought into a high-end fighter aircraft programme for the first time.

Private Sector Involved For The First Time

Unlike previous major fighter aircraft programmes, the Defence Ministry has not included state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) in the production framework.

Instead, three private sector contenders have been shortlisted:

Tata Advanced Systems

L&T-BEL-Dynamatic consortium

Bharat Forge-BEML-Data Patterns consortium

Government Funding

The ₹15,000 crore AMCA prototype project will be fully funded by the government. The selected private partner will be responsible for building five prototypes at a new greenfield facility in Andhra Pradesh.

This includes collaboration with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), along with the construction of one structural test aircraft.

The work will be carried out at a 650-acre facility in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh.

Selection Process And Timeline

The ADA and DRDO issued an Expression of Interest (EoI) in mid-2025, attracting seven bids. Following technical evaluation in February, three private players were shortlisted.

The selected bidders now have two to three months to submit detailed proposals. The L1 bidder selection and contract award are expected between January and March 2027.

The first prototype flight is projected between 2028 and 2032, while induction into service is expected after 2035, followed by series production at the same facility.

Strategic Shift In India’s Aerospace Ecosystem

The move is being seen as historic, opening fighter jet manufacturing to the private sector and significantly strengthening India’s push for self-reliance in advanced aerospace technologies.

Once inducted, India will join an exclusive group of nations operating fifth-generation fighter jets, currently including the United States (F-22, F-35), China (J-20), and Russia (Su-57), as of May 2025.

AMCA Specifications

The AMCA is expected to be a single-seat, twin-engine stealth fighter with advanced features including internal weapons bays and stealth coatings similar to those used in US and Russian aircraft such as the F-22, F-35, and Su-57.

It is expected to have:

Operational ceiling: 55,000 feet

Internal weapons capacity: 1,500 kg

External payload: 5,500 kg

Fuel capacity: 6,500 kg