'Historic hat-trick': Shah congratulates people of Assam

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the people of Assam on Monday for a "historic hat-trick mandate", terming it a strong endorsement of the tireless efforts by the NDA government over the last 10 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership to build a secure, peaceful and progressive state.

"This boundless affection and cooperation are strengthening our resolve to deliver even better services to you and fulfil your hopes and aspirations," Shah said in a post on X.

This consistent third major victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Assam is a testament to the people's unwavering trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "double-engine" government under the leadership of Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that has transformed Assam from a land of unrest to a land of hope and development, the home minister said.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Kerala for giving the NDA an increased vote share in the southern state.

"The Modi government remains committed to the vision of 'Vikasita Keralam' and will continue to work towards it," he said.

Shah also thanked the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In his message for Tamil Nadu, he said the NDA government at the Centre remains committed to the development of Tamil Nadu and will continue to work towards strengthening Tamil culture and pride.

Expressing gratitude to people in Puducherry for a second consecutive poll victory in the Union Territory, Shah said this mandate is a victory of the politics of performance delivered under the visionary leadership of Modi and Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

"We will continue to lead the state to newer heights of progress," he said. PTI ABS RC

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