Hisar: Dushyant Chautala alleges police intercepted his car, aimed pistol at him

Hisar, Apr 17 (PTI): Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala on Friday alleged that a police car blocked his way, tried to knock him down, and a pistol was aimed at him when he was on his way to meet the district police chief here.

Chautala said he was on his way to meet Hisar Superintendent of Police (SP) Sidhant Jain in connection with the "wrongful arrest" of six people connected with the JJP over a protest at Guru Jambeshwar University here on Thursday.

The JJP said it had sought permission from the GJU administration to engage in a dialogue with the students on Thursday.

However, the administration did not respond, it alleged.

On Friday, Dushyant Chautala came to Hisar to demand the release of workers of INSO, the JJP student wing.

He alleged that he was on his way to the Mini Secretariat to meet the Hisar SP when the members of the crime investigation agency, or CIA, tried to run him over and brandished a pistol.

He said he eventually met with the SP, lodged a formal complaint regarding the incident, and demanded immediate action.

The politician said the episode with the CIA was caught on a CCTV camera mounted at the location.

Later, he shared the footage, purportedly depicting the episode, on his social media accounts.

"BJP ka Nayab Haryana Police ke besh main Gunde...." he wrote on X.

In another post, he wrote, "When the protector himself turns into the predator, questioning the system becomes inevitable." Speaking to reporters here, Chautala termed the alleged incident an instance of "police hooliganism." "This is the BJP's 'Naya Haryana — goons in police uniforms," he said.

One of the videos he shared showed what appeared to be a police vehicle intercepting his car.

In another video, the former deputy chief minister is seen getting down from his vehicle and confronting the police. He is then seen trying to get into the moving vehicle to stop it, but it speeds away.

Earlier in the afternoon, Dushyant Chautala and Youth JJP President Digvijay Chautala, accompanied by party workers, arrived at the Hisar City Police Station and demanded the release of those arrested in connection with Thursday's university at the GJU varsity. PTI SUN VN VN

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