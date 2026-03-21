The total assets of Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife stand at Rs 35.15 crore. This is nearly double their assets from five years ago.
Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wealth Doubles In 5 Years - Affidavit Reveals Rs 35 Cr Assets
These include Rs 68 lakh held across four bank accounts, Rs 2.28 lakh in cash, and loans and advances amounting to Rs 1.41 crore.
The total assets of Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife have nearly doubled over the past five years, according to his election affidavit filed as a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Sarma, who has represented Jalukbari since 2001, has once again filed his nomination from the constituency. The affidavit shows that the family’s total assets stand at Rs 35.15 crore, compared to Rs 17.27 crore in 2021 and Rs 6.38 crore in 2016.
Breakdown Of Movable Assets
According to the affidavit, Sarma has movable assets worth Rs 2.36 crore. These include Rs 68 lakh held across four bank accounts, Rs 2.28 lakh in cash, and loans and advances amounting to Rs 1.41 crore. Of this, Rs 78.24 lakh has been lent to his wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.
He also owns 180 grams of gold, valued at Rs 25.10 lakh at current market rates.
Wife’s Holdings Form Bulk Of Assets
Riniki Bhuyan Sarma’s movable assets are valued at Rs 13.54 crore. These include Rs 3.16 lakh in cash and Rs 74.85 lakh in bank deposits.
Her financial portfolio comprises shares worth Rs 2.74 crore in an unlisted company, Rs 2.32 crore in mutual funds, and an insurance policy with a surrender value of Rs 1.77 crore. She has also extended loans exceeding Rs 3.69 crore.
In addition, she owns an SUV valued at Rs 21.60 lakh and holds 1.45 kg of gold ornaments worth Rs 2.03 crore at current market value.
No Land Holdings Declared
In the immovable assets category, both Sarma and his wife have declared that they do not own any agricultural land. The chief minister has also stated that he does not possess any non-agricultural land.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the total asset value of Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife as per his recent election affidavit?
How have Himanta Biswa Sarma's family assets changed over the years?
Their total assets were Rs 6.38 crore in 2016, Rs 17.27 crore in 2021, and have now reached Rs 35.15 crore.
What are Himanta Biswa Sarma's declared movable assets?
Sarma has movable assets worth Rs 2.36 crore, including bank accounts, cash, loans, and 180 grams of gold valued at Rs 25.10 lakh.
What are Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's declared movable assets?
His wife's movable assets are valued at Rs 13.54 crore, including cash, bank deposits, shares, mutual funds, an insurance policy, and gold ornaments.
Do Himanta Biswa Sarma or his wife own any land?
Both Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife have declared that they do not own any agricultural land. He also stated he owns no non-agricultural land.