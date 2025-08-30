Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Himachal Pradesh: Manimahesh Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain, Cloudbursts And Landslides

Himachal Pradesh: Manimahesh Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain, Cloudbursts And Landslides

According to the Chamba district administration, the Manimahesh Yatra had to be suspended due to continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days.

By : ANI | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 01:25 PM (IST)
Chamba (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 30 (ANI): The annual Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district has been temporarily suspended due to continuous heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, and landslides, forcing authorities to prioritise the safety of thousands of devotees.

According to the Chamba district administration, the Manimahesh Yatra had to be suspended due to continuous heavy rainfall over the past few days. The authorities stated that the decision was made in light of multiple landslides and waterlogging along the route from Chamba to Bharmour, with the safety of pilgrims being given top priority.

Rajender Singh, a devotee from outside the district, expressed his disappointment after the suspension of the pilgrimage. "All the pilgrims have been stopped here in Chamba. Those who had gone ahead have also been relocated to a safe place. I am disappointed as I have come here for the first time. We had thought we would have darshan of Mahadev, but due to a cloudburst, the path has been damaged at many places. And there has been a loss of life also. Now all the pilgrims are going back from here. The path is getting a little clearer. Next time we will definitely come," he told ANI.

Another pilgrim, Vishambhar Lal, who has been attending the yatra for several years, said, "This year, our Bhole Baba has not been kind to us, which is why I am returning from here to Chamba. If I get a chance next year, I will return to have darshan again. I have been coming here for many years. I am grateful to God that I am still healthy and able to be here."

The Manimahesh Yatra, a major pilgrimage in Himachal Pradesh, peaks between Janmashtami and Radha Ashtami, drawing lakhs of devotees for the ritual baths known as the "Chhota Nahan" and "Bada Nahan." The lake is situated at an altitude of 13,000 feet at the foot of the Kailash peak (18,564 ft). 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
HIMACHAL PRADESH
