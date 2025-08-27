Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaHimachal Pradesh Debt Nears ₹1 Lakh Crore, Sukhu Govt Admits Heavy Dependence on Centre

Himachal Pradesh Debt Nears ₹1 Lakh Crore, Sukhu Govt Admits Heavy Dependence on Centre

Himachal Pradesh's debt has reached ₹98,182 crore, requiring ₹10,982.42 crore for repayments in 2025-26.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

-By Parakram Chand

Himachal Pradesh’s debt burden has climbed to ₹98,182 crore as of July 31, 2025. For the financial year 2025-26, the state has allocated ₹4,243.57 crore for principal repayment and ₹6,738.85 crore for interest payments.

Responding to a question from Bharmaur BJP MLA Dr. Janak Raj, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told the Assembly that the loans taken in July 2025 are being used through the budget for various development works.

Limited Resources Force Dependence on Centre

Sukhu explained that due to limited state resources, Himachal has no option but to rely on central funds to meet its expenses. Loans are being taken with a long-term strategy of 22 years so that repayment pressure is spread over time.

The CM added that the state’s dependence on the Centre increased significantly after GST came into effect on July 1, 2017, as many state-level taxes were merged into it. While the Centre compensated Himachal for GST-related revenue loss for the first five years, this stopped on July 1, 2022.

Revenue Deficit Grants Reduced Sharply

The 15th Finance Commission had initially recommended a revenue deficit grant of ₹11,431 crore for 2020-21. This amount has reduced steeply over subsequent years and now stands at just ₹3,257 crore for 2025-26.

Debt Crosses ₹28,000 Crore In Sukhu's Tenure

The government acknowledged that in the past two and a half years, the Sukhu administration has borrowed nearly ₹28,000 crore. Officials admitted there is no alternative to taking loans to pay the salaries of state employees.

Debt repayment has become so heavy that the state is even borrowing to pay interest. The CM pointed out that in 1993, Himachal had no outstanding debt, but the borrowing trend began thereafter. By 2022, when the BJP lost power, the state’s debt had already reached ₹70,000 crore.

Himachal’s debt is now projected to cross the ₹1 lakh crore mark in the coming months.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 06:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
HIMACHAL PRADESH
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
US Tariffs On India A Wake-Up Call, Says Amitabh Kant; Warns 'This Is Not About Russian Oil'
US Tariffs On India A Wake-Up Call, Says Amitabh Kant; Warns 'This Is Not About Russian Oil'
India
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
'My Thoughts Are With The Bereaved Families': PM Modi On Devastating Landslide At Vaishno Devi
Business
Tariff War Escalates As Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, India Now Faces 50% Duty
Trump's Fresh Tariffs Kick In, Indian Exporters Now Face 50% Duty On US Shipments
India
Justice Pancholi’s SC Elevation Notified After Justice Nagarathna Flags ‘Credibility’ Concerns, Gujarat’s Share
Justice Pancholi’s SC Elevation Notified After Justice Nagarathna Flags ‘Credibility’ Concerns, Gujarat’s Share
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget