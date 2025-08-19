Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaCloudburst Hits Himachal's Kullu; Roads And Bridges Swept Away, Mandi-Manali Highway Shut

Cloudburst Hits Himachal's Kullu; Roads And Bridges Swept Away, Mandi-Manali Highway Shut

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
A cloudburst hit a remote village in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district post midnight on Tuesday, sweeping away roads and bridges. The incident occurred at approximately 3:00 AM in the Lag Valley, triggering widespread panic among the villagers. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

The Mandi-Manali Highway is closed again for vehicular movement after heavy rain triggered landslides in the region. As of now, 389 roads, including two national highways, are closed and power and water supply are disrupted in many areas.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 193 roads out of these are in Mandi district and 104 in the adjoining Kullu district. 

According to initial reports, the cloudburst took place near Bhuhu Nallah and surrounding villages in Lagghati. Three shops, vehicles, fields, and several roads were damaged in the sudden downpour that followed.

A footbridge and part of the bus stand road were also destroyed due to the Sarwari River, which is flowing in spate due to the heavy rain in the region.

Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of torrential monsoon rains, triggering flash floods and landslides across several districts.

The Mandi–Kullu highway (NH-21) was blocked near Jogni temple after a landslide, while multiple stretches of NH-305 (Aut–Sainj road) remain closed. A massive landslide on the Aut–Largi–Sainj road near Pagal Nala in Kullu district has cut off road connectivity to nearly 15 villages, officials said.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has issued an alert that water will be released in phases from Pong Dam in Kangra district starting 6 AM on August 20, amid rising water levels in the reservoir.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 19 Aug 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
