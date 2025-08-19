Cloudburst Hits Himachal's Kullu; Roads And Bridges Swept Away, Mandi-Manali Highway Shut

A cloudburst hit a remote village in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district post midnight on Tuesday, sweeping away roads and bridges. The incident occurred at approximately 3:00 AM in the Lag Valley, triggering widespread panic among the villagers. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

The Mandi-Manali Highway is closed again for vehicular movement after heavy rain triggered landslides in the region. As of now, 389 roads, including two national highways, are closed and power and water supply are disrupted in many areas.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), 193 roads out of these are in Mandi district and 104 in the adjoining Kullu district.

Kullu, Himachal Pradesh: A cloudburst at 3 AM in Lagghati’s Bhuhu Nallah damaged three shops, a bike, fields, and roads. The Sarwari River overflowed, destroying a footbridge and part of the bus stand road. No casualties were reported, but locals are fearful.



A local says, "Ever… pic.twitter.com/Ikj3Lgzvwb — IANS (@ians_india) August 19, 2025

According to initial reports, the cloudburst took place near Bhuhu Nallah and surrounding villages in Lagghati. Three shops, vehicles, fields, and several roads were damaged in the sudden downpour that followed.

A footbridge and part of the bus stand road were also destroyed due to the Sarwari River, which is flowing in spate due to the heavy rain in the region.

Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst in Kullu's Lag valley. Shops, land, and crops damaged.



Heavy rains continue to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides at several places in the hill state where 389 roads, including two national highways, are closed and power and water… pic.twitter.com/BVOg7L6eqR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025

Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the impact of torrential monsoon rains, triggering flash floods and landslides across several districts.

The Mandi–Kullu highway (NH-21) was blocked near Jogni temple after a landslide, while multiple stretches of NH-305 (Aut–Sainj road) remain closed. A massive landslide on the Aut–Largi–Sainj road near Pagal Nala in Kullu district has cut off road connectivity to nearly 15 villages, officials said.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has issued an alert that water will be released in phases from Pong Dam in Kangra district starting 6 AM on August 20, amid rising water levels in the reservoir.