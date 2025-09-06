Himachal Pradesh Battling Monsoon Fury: 897 Roads, Power Lines, 388 Water Schemes Disrupted

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 6(ANI): Himachal Pradesh continues to grapple with the fury of the monsoon, as rain and snowfall have left 897 roads blocked, 1,497 power supply lines snapped, and 388 water schemes disrupted, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).

In its evening report on Saturday, the SDMA said that a total of 897 roads, 1,497 power supply lines, and 388 water supply schemes were disrupted in Himachal Pradesh.

The cumulative death toll since the onset of the monsoon season has reached 360. Of these, 197 deaths were due to rain-related incidents, while 163 were a result of road accidents. The disruptions were widespread, affecting districts throughout the state. Kullu was among the most severely affected districts, with 225 roads blocked and 867 distribution transformers (DTRs) disrupted. In Mandi, 198 roads were blocked, and 218 DTRs were out of service. Shimla district reported 167 roads blocked and 200 DTRs disrupted. Chamba was also heavily impacted, with 116 roads blocked and 142 DTRs disrupted.

The disruption to water supply schemes was most prevalent in the Shimla district, with 187 schemes affected. Mandi and Kullu districts also faced major water supply issues, with 79 and 63 schemes disrupted, respectively.

Heavy rain was cited as the primary reason for most of the road and DTR disruptions. Three national highways (NH-03, NH-505, and NH-305) were also blocked. The Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) is compiling and providing these status reports. Restoration work is ongoing, but continuous rainfall and the threat of new landslides are hindering efforts in many remote and high-altitude areas.

Meanwhile, the morning report on Saturday stated that 1,001 roads, including three national highways (NH-03, NH-305, and NH-505), remained blocked due to landslides, mudslides, and flash floods. Power supply was disrupted in 1,992 distribution transformers (DTRs), while 472 water supply schemes were out of service across the state.

