Himachal on high alert after red warning for heavy rain; schools closed in Kangra

Shimla/Dharamshala, Jul 20 (PTI): All government and private educational institutions in Himachal's Kangra district will remain closed on July 20 and 21, in view of the red alert issued by the Met department, officials said on Sunday.

The weather office has issued the red warning for Chamba, Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for Monday and Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Sirmaur districts for Tuesday.

Kangra District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Hem Raj Bairwa ordered the closure of all government and private educational institutions in the district on July 20 and 21.

The closure will apply to all schools, colleges, vocational and technical training institutes, Anganwadi centres, creches, the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, and the Sanskrit University at Balyahar, an order issued late on Sunday said.

Bairwa also instructed that the examinations scheduled on July 20 and 21 be postponed. While teaching and non-teaching staff will also remain off duty, their services may be requisitioned by the district administration if required for emergency or disaster management duties.

A sudden, high-intensity flash flood in the Tubar Nallah near Rani Kanda, along the Sangla-Chitkul route in Kinnaur district, caused massive destruction on Sunday.

A vital road connecting Tibet border area with Uttarakhand via Chitkul has been completely blocked, officials said.

A bridge over the Tubar Nallah was also damaged by the powerful torrent, severing road connectivity to forward posts of the Army and the ITBP. This route is strategically crucial, as it facilitates the movement of troops and supplies to the Army and ITBP forward posts located near the Tibet border.

Officials in Himachal Pradesh are on high alert after the Shimla meteorological office predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in four to five districts.

Very heavy rains imply rainfall between 115.6 and 204.5 mm, while extremely heavy rains indicate rainfall over 204.5 mm in a day.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Kamlesh Kumar Pant directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to activate district emergency operation centres on a 24x7 basis, identify vulnerable locations prone to landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts and take preventive measures. The commissioners have been instructed to keep Quick Response Teams (QRTs), SDRF, NDRF, Home Guards, fire services, police and ambulances in complete readiness.

The public has been asked to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers, streams, nallahs and landslide-prone slopes, and desist from attempting to cross overflowing bridges or flooded roads.

Authorities have asked people to follow official advisories and contact the state emergency helpline, 1070, or the district emergency helpline, 1077, in case of any emergency. PTI BPL PRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)