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English NewsNewsIndiaHimachal: Jai Ram Thakur attacks Cong govt over unemployment

Himachal: Jai Ram Thakur attacks Cong govt over unemployment

Shimla, Aug 25 (PTI): Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday targeted the Congress government over the issue of unemployment and alleged that the ruling party failed to keep its poll promise of providing five lakh jobs in five year.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Aug 2026 12:56 AM (IST)

Shimla, Aug 25 (PTI): Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday targeted the Congress government over the issue of unemployment and alleged that the ruling party failed to keep its poll promise of providing five lakh jobs in five years.

Speaking to reporters here, Thakur also accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of not giving direct answers to questions raised by the opposition members in the state assembly.

He said the state government has failed to provide employment to the people.

"The Congress had promised before the assembly elections that it would provide one lakh jobs in one year and five lakh jobs in five years, but the situation on the employment front had remained disappointing since it came to power," the BJP leader said.

He said there is also a lack of clarity regarding figures presented by the government before the court and replies provided to questions raised in the state assembly.

Thakur claimed that the number of government employees in Himachal had been at its highest during the BJP government's tenure, whereas employment opportunities had declined under the present government.

He further alleged that the state government had also removed outsourced employees from their jobs.

Thakur said the government is not providing a satisfactory response to questions regarding the removal of more than 10,000 outsourced employees.

He also claimed that government agencies were being used in the recruitment process to benefit people linked to Congress leaders and office-bearers. PTI COR KVK KVK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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