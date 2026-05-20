Himachal government's Rs 25 lakh incentive pays off; 131 panchayats elected unopposed

Shimla, May 19 (PTI): The Himachal Pradesh government's incentive of Rs 25 lakh to the panchayats elected unanimously has paid off, as a total of 131 panchayats have been elected unopposed ahead of the polls in the state.

According to a release by the state election commission on Tuesday, a total of 10,307 panchayat ward members, 176 Pradhans, 286 Up-pradhans and 85 panchayat Samiti members have been declared elected unopposed.

The data was released after scrutiny of the nominations and withdrawals. The highest number of 42 Gram Panchayats were elected unopposed in Shimla, followed by 22 in Sirmaur, 18 in Kinnaur, 17 in Mandi, 13 in Solan, five each in Kullu, Una and Lahaul and Spiti, two in Kangra and one each in Bilaspur and Chamba districts.

The elections to 3,754 Gram Panchayats in Himachal Pradesh will be held in three phases on May 26, 28 and 30. Elections will be held for 31,182 posts, including 21,654 Gram Panchayat members, 3,754 Pradhans and 3,754 Up-Pradhans, 1,679 Panchayat Samiti members and 251 Zila Parishad members.

A total of 15,665 posts are reserved for women in these elections. There is no reservation for Up-Pradhan. A total of 2,502 posts are reserved for Schedule Caste (SC), 4,607 for SC women, 713 for Schedule Tribe (ST), 1,216 for ST Women, 177 for other backward class (OBC), 229 for OBC women, 9,604 for women, while 12,186 are unreserved.

The results of Gram Panchayats, Pradhan and Up Pradhan would be announced the same day, while those of Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad members would be announced on May 31.

More than 50,79,048 voters, including over 25,11,249 female, 25,67,770 male and 29 other gender would exercise their franchise. Out of the total voters, 52,350 are first-time voters.

A total of 21,678 voting centres will be established, and auxiliary centres will be set up at places with a high number of voters. PTI BPL SHS SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)