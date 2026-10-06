Highest Tax In India: Which Products Attract The Highest Tax Rate?

India's GST structure now has a special 40% tax rate for a select group of luxury and “sin” goods. The rate is the highest GST slab under the revised tax regime and applies to products such as specified aerated beverages, high-end cars, online gaming and certain luxury goods.

However, not every product considered heavily taxed falls under the 40% GST slab. Alcohol for human consumption remains outside GST, while petroleum products such as petrol and diesel are also outside the GST regime and continue to be taxed through separate central and state levies.

40% GST On Luxury And Sin Goods

The 56th GST Council introduced the 40% special rate as part of the GST reforms that took effect from September 22, 2025. The government said the rate was meant for a limited set of luxury and sin goods, while the broader GST structure was simplified primarily around 5% and 18% slabs.

The 40% category includes specified high-end cars, aerated and certain caffeinated beverages, online gaming and lottery, among other luxury and sin goods. Yachts and private aircraft are also covered by the higher rate.

Tobacco Tax Regime Changed From February 2026

Tobacco products need a separate explanation because their taxation changed again from February 1, 2026.

The government initially kept cigarettes, chewing tobacco, unmanufactured tobacco and bidis under their existing GST and compensation cess regime when the new GST rates came into force in September 2025.

From February 1, 2026, specified tobacco and pan masala products were moved to a revised tax structure. The GST Council's notification placed products including cigarettes, pan masala and several other tobacco products in a 20% GST schedule, while compensation cess was withdrawn. Separate central excise and capacity-based levies were also introduced for specified tobacco and pan masala products.

This means cigarettes and pan masala should not currently be described simply as products attracting 40% GST. Their overall tax burden involves GST as well as other applicable levies.

Aerated Beverages Among 40% GST Products

Aerated beverages are among the products covered by the highest GST rate. The revised structure places specified aerated, caffeinated and other beverages in the 40% category.

The move is part of the government's broader decision to retain a higher tax rate for selected products classified as luxury or sin goods, even as most goods and services were shifted towards the 5% and 18% slabs.

High-End Cars And Luxury Goods

The 40% GST rate also applies to specified high-end cars. Under the revised structure, mid-size and big cars attract 40% GST without the earlier compensation cess.

The higher rate is aimed at the premium end of the automobile market rather than all passenger vehicles. Smaller cars and several other vehicle categories were moved to lower GST rates under the reforms.

Online Gaming And Other Activities

Online gaming and lottery are also among the categories attracting 40% GST under the revised regime. The government has included online gaming alongside other luxury and sin goods in the special tax category.

The 40% rate is therefore not applicable to every type of gaming activity. It specifically covers the categories identified under the GST framework.

Alcohol And Petrol-Diesel Are Outside GST

Alcohol for human consumption continues to remain outside GST. States levy taxes such as excise duty and VAT on alcoholic beverages.

Petrol, diesel and other petroleum products also remain outside the GST framework. They are instead subject to central excise duty and state-level VAT and other applicable taxes.

As a result, it would be misleading to compare the tax on these products directly with the 40% GST rate. Their overall tax burden depends on the combination of central and state taxes applicable to them.

Which Products Face The Highest GST?

The 40% GST rate is currently the highest GST rate in India, but it applies only to a limited group of luxury and sin goods. Specified high-end cars, aerated beverages, online gaming and other notified categories fall under this special rate.

At the same time, some products that are widely associated with high taxation -- particularly alcohol and fuel -- are outside GST altogether. Tobacco products also follow a separate structure after the changes introduced from February 1, 2026.

Therefore, the product carrying the highest GST rate is not necessarily the product carrying the highest overall tax burden. The applicable GST, excise duty, cess and state-level taxes have to be considered separately.