Higher Reaches Of Kashmir Recieve Season's First Snowfall As Winter Arrives Early

Kashmir’s higher reaches witness the season’s first snowfall, marking an early winter. Snowfall hits Gulmarg, Sinthan Top; western disturbance to bring more snow and rain across the Valley.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
The higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir woke up to a winter wonderland on Friday, October 3, as the season’s first snowfall blanketed the mountains. Tourists and locals alike welcomed the chilly spectacle, which marks an unusually early start to winter in the Valley.

Fresh snow was reported at several high-altitude destinations, including the iconic Affarwat Peak at Gulmarg’s ski resort in Baramulla district and Sinthan Top in Anantnag. Meanwhile, the plains—including Srinagar city and surrounding areas—experienced light rainfall, hinting at a wet and wintry spell ahead.

Western Disturbance to Bring More Rain and Snow

According to the Meteorological Department, an active western disturbance is expected to sweep across Jammu and Kashmir from October 5 to 7, 2025. Officials say the system will reach peak intensity between the night of October 5 and the morning of October 7, bringing widespread precipitation across the region.
During this period, higher-altitude areas can expect moderate to heavy snowfall, while middle-altitude regions may see light snow. The plains of the Kashmir Valley are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall.

Regions Most Likely to Be Affected

The weather advisory lists several areas that could see significant snowfall:

  • Anantnag-Pahalgam belt
  • Kulgam
  • Sinthan Pass
  • Shopian
  • Pir Ki Gali
  • Sonamarg-Zojila axis
  • Bandipora-Razdan Pass
  • Gulmarg
  • Kupwara-Sadhna Pass

Travelers and residents are advised to exercise caution. Heavy snow in high-altitude passes could disrupt road connectivity and lead to temporary closures, particularly on mountainous highways. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to issue timely warnings to ensure safety.

Tourism Set to Benefit Amid Weather Warnings

The early snowfall is expected to delight tourists, especially in popular destinations like Gulmarg and Sonamarg, which attract ski enthusiasts, trekkers, and nature lovers every year. The picturesque landscapes, now dusted with fresh snow, offer the perfect backdrop for photography and outdoor adventures.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 03:42 PM (IST)
Jammu And Kashmir Weather Gulmarg Snow Kashmir Snowfall Winter In Kashmir Kashmir Tourism Western Disturbance First Snow 2025 Sinthan Top Kashmir Valley Rain Pahalgam Snow
