Kerala Sets Up Heatstroke Clinics As Temperatures Rise; Health Minister Urges Caution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala urges caution due to rising summer heat and sunstroke incidents.

Special heatstroke clinics established; surveillance and cooling facilities bolstered.

Public advised to avoid peak UV hours, wear protective gear.

Stay hydrated, rest in shade; seek medical help for symptoms.

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 17 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Friday urged people to remain cautious amid the harsh summer heat being reported across the state.

In recent days, Kerala has reported multiple incidents of sunstroke.

In a statement, the minister said the health department has set up special heatstroke clinics at major hospitals.

She said the clinics have been equipped with cooling facilities and necessary medicines, and surveillance of heat-related illnesses has been strengthened.

She added that the availability of cooling equipment and medicines has been ensured, and monitoring of heat-related diseases has been intensified.

She said that, as high ultraviolet (UV) levels are being recorded between 11 am and 3 pm, the public should avoid direct exposure to sunlight during these hours.

Prolonged exposure to intense heat can lead to sunstroke and other heat-related illnesses, she said.

“Children, the elderly, pregnant women and those with serious illnesses should take extra care. People engaged in outdoor work should reschedule their duties to early mornings or evenings,” George said.

Excessive exposure to ultraviolet rays can cause skin and eye problems, damage cellular DNA and increase the risk of diseases, she said.

People stepping out during the day should use protective measures such as hats, umbrellas, sunglasses and sunscreen, she added.

Wearing loose, light-coloured cotton clothing and taking rest in shaded areas during travel are also advised, she said.

Emphasising the risk of dehydration, George said people should drink plenty of water even if they do not feel thirsty.

“Fluids such as salted rice gruel, buttermilk and lemon water are recommended. Dehydration can occur even indoors,” she said.

She advised ensuring proper ventilation indoors and cautioned against excessive consumption of sugary and carbonated drinks.

Listing symptoms such as fatigue, dizziness, headache, nausea, excessive sweating, intense thirst, reduced urination, and fainting, George said that those experiencing such signs should immediately move to a shaded area, rest, hydrate, and seek medical attention.

The minister also urged people to wear light cotton clothing, carry water while travelling, ensure children remain hydrated, and not leave children or elderly persons inside parked vehicles. PTI TBA TBA ADB

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)