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English NewsNewsIndia'Heartfelt Greetings To All': PM Modi Shares Diwali Message, Celebrates Festival With Enthusiasm

'Heartfelt Greetings To All': PM Modi Shares Diwali Message, Celebrates Festival With Enthusiasm

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 05:22 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of the festival of lights. In his message, the Prime Minister said Diwali symbolises the collective resolve to fight darkness and wished everyone happiness and prosperity.

Addressing the people, Modi said the entire country was illuminated with lights as it celebrated the auspicious occasion. He also said he celebrated Diwali with the same enthusiasm as everyone else.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

PM Modi's Diwali 2026 Message

In his message, Prime Minister Modi said, "Namaste! The auspicious festival of Deepawali is here, and the entire country is glowing with lights.

"This festival of light is a reflection of our collective identity in the fight against darkness.

"Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all of you."

'I Celebrate Diwali With The Same Enthusiasm'

The Prime Minister further said that he celebrated the festival with as much enthusiasm as the people across the country.

"I also celebrate Diwali with the same enthusiasm as all of you. Heartfelt Diwali greetings to everyone," he said.

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Nov 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
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