'Heartfelt Greetings To All': PM Modi Shares Diwali Message, Celebrates Festival With Enthusiasm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended Diwali greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of the festival of lights. In his message, the Prime Minister said Diwali symbolises the collective resolve to fight darkness and wished everyone happiness and prosperity.

Addressing the people, Modi said the entire country was illuminated with lights as it celebrated the auspicious occasion. He also said he celebrated Diwali with the same enthusiasm as everyone else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

PM Modi's Diwali 2026 Message

In his message, Prime Minister Modi said, "Namaste! The auspicious festival of Deepawali is here, and the entire country is glowing with lights.

"This festival of light is a reflection of our collective identity in the fight against darkness.

"Heartfelt Diwali greetings to all of you."

'I Celebrate Diwali With The Same Enthusiasm'

The Prime Minister further said that he celebrated the festival with as much enthusiasm as the people across the country.

"I also celebrate Diwali with the same enthusiasm as all of you. Heartfelt Diwali greetings to everyone," he said.