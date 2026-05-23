Hearing-impaired boy from West Bengal reunited with family after 2 years

Lucknow, May 22 (PTI): A 13-year-old hearing-impaired boy, who was missing from his home in West Bengal for nearly two years, was reunited with his family on Friday, through the efforts of a government shelter home here, an official statement said.

When the boy was handed over to his family members who had come from West Bengal, they became emotional, expressing gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh government, it said.

According to the statement, on September 12, 2025, following orders of the Child Welfare Committee, Meerut, the 13-year-old hearing-impaired boy was admitted to the Rajkiya Bal Grah(Boys), Mohan Road, Lucknow.

Since the child could neither speak nor hear, he was unable to provide his name, address, or any information about his family.

Despite these circumstances, the Bal Grah administration continued its efforts to establish his identity. Along with taking care of the child, officials worked at both technical and administrative levels to trace his background and family details.

When process was initiated to generate the boy's Aadhaar card, and the child provided his fingerprints on the scanning machine, details of a previously issued Aadhaar appeared on the system.

Through this information, the boy's address was traced to Gangasar village in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Following this, the Bal Grah administration established contact with the officials in the area and informed the family.

Upon receiving the information, the family became emotional, as the boy, named Ramzan, had been missing for nearly two years and they had been searching for him continuously.

Deputy Chief Probation Officer and Deputy Director of Meerut Division Puneet Mishra played a key role throughout the process, the statement said.

Director of the Women Welfare Directorate, C Indumati, said the state government is giving highest priority to the safety, protection, and rehabilitation of children.

"Establishing the identity of the hearing impaired boy was not easy, but the team continued its efforts relentlessly. With the help of modern technology and the Aadhaar system, the child was finally reunited with his family," she said.

"This was not just an administrative success, but also a remarkable example of sensitive governance and humanity," she said. PTI NAV ARB ARB

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