The Ministry of Health is convening an emergency meeting at 4:00 pm on Sunday to address a growing crisis over contaminated cough syrups, after multiple children in Madhya Pradesh tragically lost their lives.

The high-level meeting will bring together Principal Secretaries, Health Secretaries, and Drug Controllers from across all States and Union Territories, chaired by the Health Secretary. Officials will focus on two critical issues: the rational use of cough syrups and the overall quality of medicines.

Deaths in Madhya Pradesh

In Chhindwara, 14 children have died after reportedly consuming the Coldrif cough syrup, with suspected renal failure cited as the cause. Laboratory tests revealed a staggering 48.6% presence of diethylene glycol (DEG), a toxic industrial chemical commonly used in antifreeze and brake fluids, known to cause acute kidney failure and death when ingested.

Following these findings, the Madhya Pradesh government banned the sale of Coldrif syrup and all products from its manufacturer, Sresan Pharmaceuticals, based in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu. The Madhya Pradesh Drug Regulatory Authority is conducting further tests on the syrup, with final results pending.

Meanwhile, tests on six other drugs consumed by children in Chhindwara, including antibiotics and antipyretics, showed no contamination, according to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Centre Promises Strict Crackdown

The CDSCO has launched risk-based inspections of pharmaceutical manufacturing units nationwide to prevent such tragedies in the future. Authorities have signaled strict action against Sresan Pharmaceuticals and any other drug makers compromising on quality.

In Chhindwara, Dr. Praveen Soni, a paediatrician and government-employed doctor, was arrested after many of the affected children had been treated at his private clinic in Parasia. The Madhya Pradesh government has also filed a case against Sresan Pharmaceuticals.

Rajasthan Suspends 19 Medicines

The crisis has spread beyond MP. Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar announced the suspension of 19 medicines from Kaysan Pharma, Jaipur, after children in Bharatpur and Sikar suffered adverse effects from Dextromethorphan HBr syrup.

Two health officials were suspended for negligence, and the State Drug Controller, Rajaram Sharma, was also placed on suspension. Investigations revealed that children experienced vomiting, dizziness, fainting, and drowsiness after consuming specific batches of the syrup, prompting immediate bans and lab testing. Authorities reminded doctors to strictly follow DCGI guidelines on age-appropriate prescriptions.

Tamil Nadu and Kerala Ban Coldrif

Following the MP deaths, Tamil Nadu banned the sale of Coldrif syrup statewide from October 1. Officials inspected the manufacturing facility in Sunguvarchathram, Kancheepuram, and collected samples for lab testing. The firm supplies medicines to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Puducherry.

Kerala has also suspended the sale of Coldrif syrup, although the flagged batch was not sold in the state. The Drugs Controller has ordered all distributors and medical stores to halt sales as a precautionary measure.

Uttarakhand Steps Up Surveillance

In response to the crisis, Uttarakhand authorities have begun raids on medical stores and wholesale drug dealers. Health Secretary and FDA Commissioner Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar confirmed that cough syrup samples will be collected from hospitals and shops statewide and tested in laboratories to quickly remove any harmful products from circulation.